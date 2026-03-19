A middle-aged Ghanaian woman prayed to the local gods of Swedru for businessman Abu Trica's legal protection and freedom

The woman was holding both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks as she besought the gods to intervene

Abu Trica was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies on Thursday, December 11, 2025

A middle-aged woman from Swedru in the Central Region has invoked the local gods of the area and begged them on behalf of embattled Ghanaian businessman and socialite Frederick Kumi, popularly called Abu Trica.

In a video, the woman was seen holding a bottle of Schnapp and other non-alcoholic beverages to give to the gods. She poured her libation in a river while calling on the gods to intervene.

A woman begs the gods of Swedru to intervene in Abu Trica's case. Photo credit: @abu.trica.9/Instagram & @sikaofficial1/X

Source: UGC

The woman called the names of several gods in Swedru and presented Abu Trica's case before them. She pleaded with the deities to ensure that he is released instead of being extradited.

She also asked that the gods fight for him and grant him freedom in his ongoing legal battle.

Abu Trica has been in police custody since December 11, 2025, after he was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification. Abu is facing up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted in the US for his alleged crimes.

The US Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes. The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to woman praying for Abu Trica

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@azadze_Fii said:

"Deities couldn't stop galamseyers from destroying their spirit in the water bodies, sometimes couldn't unalive our corrupt leaders or extradite Ofori-Atta, but it is Abu Trica deities can release, deities must be very unpatriotic 😂😂."

@amankwaa_D wrote:

"Why can’t the waters shield themselves against galamsey?"

@tobyarkoh said:

"The law is the law and the law. Emotions don't work when it comes to the rule of law; the court deals with facts. His lawyer should be able to prove his innocence with evidence, not our gods."

@yohane_adiyisem wrote:

"This won’t work. Onyankopcn ny3 FBI 😂."

@KobbyBrown88 said:

"The water deities watched on as the colonisers came in and robbed us of our freedom and resources. I loathe them that much!"

@mr_kwabla said:

"Abu Trica must be loved by his people from the look of things."

@Great8_Grace wrote:

"How much has she ever received from him? If I may ask."

@nanaboatengmj said:

"Abu will be free soon."

@MickyBrown38 wrote:

"Even the gods know about the law."

Members of Swedru appeal to President John Dramani Mahama to intervene in Abu Trica's case. Photo credit: Abu Trica, John Dramani Mahama, Occupy gh

Source: UGC

Community members react to Abu Trica's case

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that some members of the Swedru community have appealed to John Dramani Mahama over Abu Trica's legal woes.

The socialite is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and others.

The call to President Mahama has sparked a massive debate on social media as Ghanaians shared varied opinions.

Source: YEN.com.gh