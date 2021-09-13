Ruben Dias has called it quits with April Ivy after their relationship lasted for about three years according to reports

The Manchester City defender began dating the famous pop star back in 2018 and they made their relationship public on January 1, 2019

Reports have it that the Portuguese footballer has removed all of their pictures together across his social media handles

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Manchester City player Ruben Dias has reportedly separated with his famous pop star girlfriend April Ivy after about three years of their relationship, SunSport reports.

It was gathered that the Portuguese international has called it quits with her due to differences in lifestyle and removed their pictures together on his social media handles.

They parted ways after the Man City star is said to be more discreet, as Portuguese celebrity mag FLASH branded Ivy as 'exuberant'.

Ruben Dias splits with April Ivy. Photo: Republic World

Source: UGC

So far, Dias is yet to make any comment about their status but further findings have it that they started dating in 2018 and then made it public on New Year’s Day of 2019.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

April Ivy, whose real name Mariana Goncalves, however kept their photos on Instagram, including the one they snapped on the eve of her 22nd birthday earlier this summer.

She moved to London just before the outbreak of the pandemic in her bid to pursue her music career before Dias signed for Man City from Benfica in September 2020.

Dias once told telling Uefa’s website how April ribbed him of his obsession for football via Saba Football:

“Many times my girlfriend turns to me and says, ‘Oh, you’re going to see another game?!

"From a young age, encouraged by my father, I got used to learning something in everything I see and not just seeing the game as a show but as a study material.'

Ruben Dias names best defender in the world

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ruben Dias has been named the number one center-back in the world right now according to new rankings powered by WhoScored and cited in SPORTbible.

Manchester City had lavished cash on the club’s defence since 2016 when Pep Guardiola arrived at the Etihad Stadium, but the back problem was solved when Dias arrived last season and he has been regarded as the best.

The 26-year-old has been rock-solid for the Citizens, bringing in the kind of effect Virgil van Dijk had on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in 2018 as his composure helped power his team to the title.

Source: Yen