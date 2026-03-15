Diana Hamilton has expressed gratitude and excitement over her Artiste of the Year nomination at the 2026 TGMA

In an interview, the gospel singer reflects on the support that keeps her music relevant amidst fierce competition

Hamilton, who is battling five others in the category, also sought clarification on her absence from categories this year

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Gospel musician Diana Hamilton says she feels honoured and humbled after earning a nomination in the prestigious Artiste Of The Year (AOTY) category at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

The award-winning singer is among six top contenders battling for the coveted title, alongside Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Medikal, and Sarkodie.

Her nomination was announced at the official unveiling of nominees on Saturday, march 14, 2026. The nominees list was curated from submissions from the opening of nominations from January 20 to February 8, 2026.

Gospel singer Diana Hamilton is facing five others for the Artiste Of The year award at the 2026 TGMA. Photo source: @dianahamilton

Source: Instagram

Diana Hamilton humbled by AOTY nomination

Speaking after the announcement of nominees, Diana Hamilton described the recognition as exciting and expressed gratitude to God and to everyone who has supported her music.

“It’s humbling. It’s exciting,” she said.

The W'asem hitmaker noted that she had come across a video in which a pastor humorously suggested that the nomination showed that “the system is working,” a comment she found amusing.

Despite the lighthearted moment, Diana Hamilton emphasised that she remains grateful for the continued support that has kept her music relevant.

“I’m just grateful to God for what He’s done and to all of you for the work you put in to make our songs heard and our names stay,” she said.

Her nomination places her among some of the most dominant forces in Ghanaian music over the past year, including multiple award winners Black Sherif, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie, as well as Afropop star Wendy Shay.

Diana Hamilton asks TGMA 2026 nomination questions

Diana Hamilton also addressed questions about why her song Aha Ye did not secure nominations in the International Collaboration of the Year and Collaboration of the Year categories she won last year.

The gospel singer said she had not yet had the opportunity to fully review the nominees’ list at the time of the announcement.

She added that she would seek clarification from the organisers of the awards, Charterhouse, regarding the absence of the song from those categories.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Diana Hamilton, who claimed the TGMA AOTY in 2021, becoming the first woman alive and the second-ever gospel artiste to win it, is the only gospel singer and the second female in contention for the award this year.

The main event is expected to take place in Accra on Saturday, May 9, 2026, the organisers have announced, adding that the venue will be communicated at a later date.

TGMA 2026: Diana Hamilton Reacts to Artiste Of The Year Nomination

Source: Instagram

Wendy Shay wins award at 2026 AFRIMA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wendy Shay had won an award at the ninth edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

The star-studded ceremony held at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, saw Wendy taking home the Best Female Artiste (West Africa) award.

Source: YEN.com.gh