A young lady identified as Feyisayo Agunbiade has shown off her lovely parents who are ever willing to support her business

In a series of posts shared on social media, Feyisayo revealed that she had to plead with them to model her bags

The parents delivered such lovely content as they danced with the bags and also struck poses with much confidence

A young lady, Feyisayo Agunbiade, who makes beautiful ankara bags has generated reactions on social media.

On Sunday, September 12, the artistic lady revealed that after designing some bags, she begged her parents to model them for her.

Many people praised her parents. Photo source: @modabellabyfey

Source: UGC

Great poses for nice bags

The result was splendid as Feyisayo's mother and dad supported their daughter's designs with iconic poses.

In a short TikTok video posted on Instagram, the family could be seen dancing as they showcased the pretty handbags.

Many have reacted to both the video and photos with very encouraging comments. Below are some of the reactions:

karripowder said:

"Love your parents man! Daddy got swag."

baniaz_k said:

"Gent Geng Geng, it everyone for me."

theofficialmarto said:

"It's Daddy's cross arm pose for me."

justolajumoke said:

"Mummy came to slay."

sir_beejay_official said:

"Ur parents are always a vibe. I too love them."

thewumilifestyle said:

"Awwww they’re so sweet. God keep them."

sleek_scientist said:

"Omoooooo! Your papa swag no be here ooo."

Source: Yen