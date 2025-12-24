Accra Central Business District experienced severe congestion, including a stampede that resulted in several casualties

The AMA acknowledged the congestion, attributing it to the Christmas rush, and took measures to address the situation

Gilbert Nii Ankrah of the AMA confirmed that preventive actions were in place, and the Mayor of Accra personally supervised safety efforts

As Christmas draws near, many parts of Ghana, especially the Accra Central Business District (CBD), are experiencing severe congestion, both vehicular and pedestrian.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has taken notice of the situation. The assembly attributed it to the usual Christmas rush as thousands have flocked to the city centre to shop and conduct business.

Accra Central Market is one of the capital’s busiest trading hubs, especially during Christmas, when thousands of shoppers converge daily to prepare for the festivities.

Christmas shopping congestion in CBD

YEN.com.gh reported that a stampede occurred in the same district on Monday, December 22, 2025, resulting in several casualties.

The extreme congestion triggered panic within the market, resulting in several people collapsing, including a pregnant woman.

Others, including children, reportedly lost their mobile phones and money during the stampede.

According to traders, the situation was nearly tragic before personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service intervened, spraying water to calm the crowd and prevent further harm.

AMA speaks on CBD Christmas stampede

Weighing on the stampede incident, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, the Public Relations Officer of the AMA, on Tuesday, December 24, 2025, explained that the Assembly had anticipated the influx of people into the city but said that the scale of congestion was difficult to manage.

“We expected the high number of people coming into the city for business, especially around the city centre,” he said.

Major roads leading to the CBD have been particularly affected by the congestion, with areas like Makola becoming nearly impassable as traders and shoppers prepare for Christmas.

YEN.com.gh also reported that traffic has also caused chaos on Independence Avenue, George Bush Highway, and J.E.A. Atta Mills High Street.

Mr. Ankrah confirmed that the AMA had taken preventive measures to reduce risks linked to the congestion. He thanked the fire service for their prompt action and reassured the public that no lives had been lost.

In his words:

“The Mayor of Accra, Hon. Michael Kwarcoo Allotey, has been personally overseeing the safety efforts in the city.”

The AMA has urged the public to stay calm, cooperate with the authorities, and exercise caution as they continue with their Christmas activities.

For now, Ghanaians are urged to plan their travel wisely and expect longer travel times as the Christmas rush peaks.

YouTube video of security agencies assuring residents of safety is below:

Traders lament low Christmas sales

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that traders at Makola and other adjoining markets in the Accra Central Business District said they are not cashing out despite the heavy Christmas traffic.

One trader said that even though there are many people in the market and the place seems congested, most of these supposed customers are not buying anything.

Social media users who watched the video shared their thoughts, with many of them saying they did not believe the market women.

