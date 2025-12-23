Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, family head of Daddy Lumba, denied false reports of his death in a live radio interview

Social media rumours claimed Abusuapanin died in a car crash, sparking widespread concern among Ghanaians

Abusuapanin Owusu cursed those spreading the malicious rumours, firmly stating he was alive and well

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, the family head of late Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba, has firmly denied rumours of his passing.

Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, debunks death rumours. Photo credit: DL 106.9 FM. Image source: Instagram

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, also known as Tupac, went live on DL FM 106.9 to address the swirling social media reports that claimed he had passed away.

Some social media users took to TikTok, claiming that the family head had lost his life in a car crash, fuelling much speculation and concern among relatives and Ghanaians at large.

Abusuapanin Owusu comments on death rumour

Commenting on the rumour, Abusuapanin stated emphatically that he was 'alive and kicking.' He also told listeners he was at the studio to deny the news in person.

In his words:

"I am the family head. I have come to the studio to deny the rumours. You can see I am fine. I have not died. I am here live."

In a fiery part of the interview, he placed a curse on those spreading the malicious rumours, saying,

"What you did to me by spreading rumours about my death, that is how you will die."

He concluded by reassuring all concerned friends and followers that he is fine and healthy, shutting down the false reports once and for all.

The Instagram video is below:

Abusuapanin Owusu speaks about Daddy Lumba’s funeral

In a similar report, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu stoked another controversy on social media after sharing new details about the late musician's burial.

Ghanaian highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, passed away at the age of 60 on July 26, 2025, after a short illness.

The late legend’s funeral sparked controversy after his body was covered while on display, ensuring attendees could not get a good glimpse of the singer.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu clears the air on rumours surrounding Daddy Lumba's funeral, sparking further controversy. Image credit: @plus1tv, @getinfomedia

Social media exploded with rumours over the reason for the decision, with many claiming the body lying in state was not Daddy Lumba.

Speaking on DL FM on December 22, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu pushed back against the allegations.

He stated that Daddy Lumba’s body was shown to all members of his family before the funeral so they could testify he was the one who was displayed.

He also said that they decided to keep his final resting site hidden due to some threats to have his body exhumed after his burial.

Below is the TikTok video of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu addressing the speculation:

Faustina Fosuh slams Abusuapanin over Lumba’s funeral

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Daddy Lumba’s sister, Faustina Fosuh, sparked fresh drama after openly criticising family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu over the organisation of Daddy Lumba’s funeral.

Her comments followed months of bitter family infighting after Daddy Lumba’s death, which split his relatives into opposing camps over the recognition of his wives and the timing of his burial.

In a viral TikTok video, Faustina Fosuh said she had privately raised concerns about the pace of the funeral arrangements but was ignored, a remark many interpreted as a pointed jab at Abusuapanin.

