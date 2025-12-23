The Ghanaian government provided a specific sum of money in financial support to the family of Benedicta Kale

The Ghanaian government has given financial support and a military recruitment slot to the family of the late Benedicta Yayra Kale, one of the victims of the deadly Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recruitment stampede.

The Ghanaian government donates GHC160k to support the family of Benedicta Yayra Kale, a victim of the GAF El-Wak stampede.

Speaking at the funeral today, Tuesday, December 23, 2025, a representative from the Municipal Assembly extended deep condolences to the family of the late Benedicta Kale.

The community also gathered at the funeral site to mourn her demise.

The official said:

"On behalf of the Government and people of the Municipal Assembly, I extend our deepest condolences to the family, loved ones, and all who gathered here today to mourn the passing of our beloved sister, late Benedicta Kale Yayra."

GAF El Wak recruitment exercise stampede

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, a stampede occurred at the El Wak Stadium during the Ghana Armed Forces' annual recruitment exercise.

In a press statement released by the Ghana Armed Forces, six ladies died in the unfortunate incident, with many others sustaining severe injuries. Benedicta Yayra Kale was among the dead victims of the tragedy.

The unfortunate incident occurred after a large number of applicants reportedly breached security protocols.

According to the military, 28 people were taken to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment: five were reported to have been in the ICU, while 12 remained in critical condition.

Government supports Benedicta's family financially

In a trending video, the government official announced that the government provided a total of GH₵160,000 to the family.

According to the official, the total amount included GH₵60,000 to help cover the cost of the funeral and an additional GH₵100,000 as general support to help the family through this difficult time.

Furthermore, the government has decided to honour Benedicta's aspiration to serve by recruiting one member of her family into the military.

"The government supported the family in total about ₵60,000 to support this funeral. Again, the government provided ₵100,000 as family support so that the family can be able to withstand the current pressure that they are going through," he said.

Benedicta was remembered as a humble, warm, and dedicated young woman who supported her mother at the market and dreamt of joining the GAF.

The Municipal Assembly representative assured the Kale family that the government will continue to stand by them.

"And I want to assure Kale's family that the government will always and continue to support you," he added.

El-Wak Stadium Stampede victim Benedicta Yayra Kale's sister tearfully recounts final moments with her late sibling.

Benedicta's sister recounts final moments with sibling

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the late Benedicta's sister Priscilla recounted her final moments before her tragic demise in the stampede.

She broke down in tears as she shared information regarding her late sister's education and career.

Priscilla noted that Benedicta had always dreamt of becoming a soldier since their childhood and was very vocal about joining the Ghana Armed Forces.

