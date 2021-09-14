A video from the funeral of late Hajia Mariama Bawumia has popped up online

Many people thronged the funeral grounds to pay their last respects to the mother of the vice president

Hajia Mariama Bawumia passed away in the early hours of September 13, 2021

The final funeral rites of Hajia Mariama Bawumia, the late mother of Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia have been held in Walewale in the northern part of Ghana.

Many people thronged the funeral grounds to bid their last farewells to the mother of the second gentleman of the land.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of United Television, the Islamic funeral rites for the late Mariama Bawumia were being carried out.

Video drops as thousands attend funeral of Vice President Bawumia's mother's funeral. Source: Instagram/modified by author

Source: Instagram

A portion of the video showed the mortal remains of the late Hajia Mariama Bawumia being carried through the crowd.

Among the attendees of the funeral were the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, Dr Bawumia, and other state functionaries.

Hajia Mariama Bawumia reportedly passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 13, 2021.

According to a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh on Assase Radio, she had been ill and in a hospital for the past few weeks.

Hajia Mariama Bawumia was a native of Kpasenkpe in the West Mamprusi District.

She was one of the first northern female students to gain admission to the prestigious Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast. Dr. Bawumia was the second of her five children.

Hajia Mariama Bawumia was married to Mumuni Bawumia, a statesman who was a founding member of the Northern People’s Party (NPP).

She died at the age of 82.

Source: Yen