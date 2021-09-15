A lady recently impressed social media users after baking a throne-like cake to celebrate her dad

In the video that was shared on Instagram, the lady could be seen cutting the cake which many would mistake for a real chair

Many who flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on the video noted that it looks magnificently royal

A lady has wowed social media users after baking a beautiful throne-like cake to celebrate her dad, Igwe Okafor’s 25th year as a king in Okpuno, Anambra state.

In the video that was posted on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the lady could be seen cutting the cake to serve guests.

The throne-like cake wowed many people on social media. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

The cake was made in such a way that people who aren't told that it's not a chair wouldn't know that it's an edible item.

Who is the baker?

YEN.com.gh couldn't get details about the baker as @instablog9ja didn't share more details in the caption of the video.

Social media users are wowed

Many on social media were impressed and they soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reacting, comedian @taaooma said:

"Ah shu be looking for chair here now and Goan mistakenly think it’s a free chair."

@arianagreyc wrote:

"Omo I go just loose guard sit down ontop."

@ticokitchen_culinaryschool said:

"Pls they should tag the vendor that made the cake and give her credit …..this is so beautiful she deserves her credit."

@chef_mike_sauce commented:

"The cake is magnificently royal, but cutting it with disrespect is completely unacceptable."

@p_atuchukwu said:

"Please oh don't go and send this to Ejiro to bake oh kindly ask the lady for the cake baker information."

Man bakes crocodile cake

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man identified as Adepeju Elijah Adewusi impressed many social media users after sharing pictures of the crocodile cake he baked.

Taking to his Facebook page to showcase the cake, Adepeju said he was directed by the holy spirit to bake a crocodile cake. According to the young man, God always tells him what to do and when to do it.

He said when he got to his shop on January 18, he heard a voice within him saying he must bake a crocodile cake.

