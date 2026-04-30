The GHS press statement further deepened public frustration over the tragic death of the 27-year-old pregnant woman, with many questioning the handling of the Kasoa case

The heartbreaking incident at the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital, a facility previously linked to similar cases, gained widespread attention and raised renewed public concern

Citizens have launched a fast-growing campaign online as the state institution moves to set up a dedicated investigative committee involving the Attorney General’s office

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has come under intense public criticism following a statement addressing the death of a pregnant woman at the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa.

Ghana Health Service faces backlash over response to tragedy at Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa. Image credit: GHS/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a release dated April 29, 2026, the Authority acknowledged the incident and confirmed that it had noted the concerns raised regarding the case.

Per reports by Citinewsroom, the deceased, identified as Opoku Abigail, was initially taken to a private health facility for delivery but was later referred to the Kasoa-based hospital after experiencing prolonged labour.

According to her sister, upon arrival at the Mother and Child Hospital, both the patient and her relatives requested a C-section, as recommended by the previous facility, but the request was reportedly ignored because the recovery ward was full.

The pregnant woman is said to have waited in the queue for close to three days before she sadly died, with the baby still in her womb.

Her death occurred on Sunday, April 26, with relatives alleging that similar incidents have occurred at the facility in the past.

GHS sets up investigative committee

In response to the growing public concern, the GHS announced the formation of a dedicated committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to the statement, the move forms part of efforts to uphold accountability, ensure patient safety, and maintain high standards in maternal healthcare.

The committee includes representatives from the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, the Regional Health Directorate, the Regional Coordinating Council, and the Attorney General’s office.

Watch as the deceased sister narrates what happened in the X post below.

Public reaction to the GHS statement

Despite the announcement, many Ghanaians have expressed dissatisfaction with the response, arguing that the measures outlined do not go far enough.

Several individuals who commented on the matter called for immediate steps to protect other patients, insisting that waiting for the outcome of an investigation could delay justice.

Some netizens maintained that health professionals involved in the incident should be temporarily relieved of their duties to allow for a fair and transparent process.

Read the full GHS statement and reactions in the comment section in the Facebook post below.

Rexford Rectify Doh stated that those on duty at the time should step aside, stressing that their continued presence could affect the outcome of the investigation.

"Those one duty must stand aside, if not, the investigation will not be what we want to get."

Benny Frimpong also questioned the absence of mention of legal action in the statement. He argued that medical personnel on duty should be arrested and detained to ensure a thorough investigation, adding that such steps would strengthen public confidence in the process.

"I didn't see any prosecution inside the letter. The doctors and nurses at the post that day deliberately killed this woman. Some doctors and nurses need to be arrested and detained immediately for an investigation to be thorough. Always when incidents like this happen, those who were on duty will be walking freely, and they'll tell you they're doing investigation. Arrest them and put them behind bars. There u can question the doctor and nurses who happened to be at the post during that period."

Issaka Hara Zuleha, a health professional, analysed the case:

"Trust me some times our people care less they don’t even feel empathy for people and always think patients are exaggerating pain or suffering I have been treated unfairly in most of the hospitals gone are the days when you go to hospital and your case is emergency you see doctors and nurses running to save a life to add up to this case, the family also failed they ladythey could have just moved her to a different hospital for care to be continued especially she being a pregnant woman she has right to treatment in any facility if she has her ANC book 36 hours is enough reason for them to act quickly and faster. Hmmm, I have a lot to say about our health care system."

The situation continues to generate widespread discussion, with many calling for decisive action alongside the ongoing investigation.

A Ghanaian man cries out on the Auntie Naa Oyerepa Afutuo show after allegedly finding out he is not the biological father of his young child. Photo credit: @Aunti Naa TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

Church elder gets member's wife pregnant

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man expressed his frustration over his wife's alleged infidelity and is now in search of answers about their union.

This comes after a man ostensibly approached him, claiming to be the real father of his two-year-old child.

Appearing on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV, the man, who seemed distraught, mentioned the child in question is now two years old.

Source: YEN.com.gh