Lupita Nyong'o made an appearance at Met Gala, donning a stunning Versace Jeans Couture gown

The actress shared photos from the event showing the stars in her midst, including Lil Nas X and Steph Curry

The Sulwe author praised the Versace team, noting they had the best table on the night

Kenyan US-based actress Lupita Nyong'o was one of the stars who graced the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala fashion event in New York, US, on September 13.

Lupita Nyong’o looked glamorous in her Versace dress. Photo: lupitanyongo.

The thespian donned a stunning blue Versace Jeans Couture gown and was styled by Micaela Erlanger and with a hairstyle that showed the team meant business.

The lass also wore multiple De Beers diamond jewellery on her neck and arms, making her pop and attract attention.

While at the event, Lupita shared snaps on Instagram at the Versace table hanging out with some of the top celebs in the US.

In one of the snaps from the series shared, one could spot basketball star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha, actor Channing Tatum, rapper Lil Nas X, Taylor Hill, Donatella Versace and many others.

They all looked stunning in their outfits as they posed for the awesome photo that might give the famous Ellen's Oscar Selfie a run for its money.

Lupita also shared photos with the ladies and selfies with some of the stars on her table, showing how fun the event was.

In her caption, she praised their table for being the table of the night.

"There’s the #MetGala, and then there’s the @Versace #MetGala. The best table of the night!" Lupita wrote.

Lupita mourns actor Michael K. Williams

The actress recently mourned the untimely passing of revered The Wire star Michael K. Williams.

The Hollywood star shared an emotional tribute on her Facebook, attaching a photo of the late actor clearly showing his famous scar.

Lupita narrated that she met the late Michael during the 12 Years A Slave movie auditions, and they sat together at dinner.

The thespian said she was drawn to his kind eyes that were a contrast to the scar between them, and when she asked about the scar, he was kind enough to tell the story "like he had never told it before".

"I sat next to him at dinner that night and was drawn to his kind eyes that were a direct contrast to the menacing scar that sat between them. He was soft-spoken and warm. When I asked him about his scar - a question I quickly realized he must have gotten a million times, he gave me a smile and a light chuckle and said, "I have lived many lives, Lupita." And then he graciously told me the story, like he had never told it before,' she wrote.

Lupita added Michael made her feel she belonged at a time when she needed reassurance, and they immediately clicked, exchanged contacts and stayed in touch since.

