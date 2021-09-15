In Africa, it looks like politics has more a less become a family thing where children of top politicians are pushed or encouraged to involve themselves in politics.

Most of the parents of these politicians have their names written in gold in the country's political history.

Among the many politicians whose parents played roles in the country's politics are our own president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and vice president, Mahamadu Bawumia.

7 NPP politicians whose parents were politicians in the party

YEN.com.gh has listed some seven core members of the new patriotic party whose parents also played a key role in the party.

1. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

7 NPP politicians whose parents were politicians in the party Photo credit: Akufo-Addo (modified by author)

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the son of Edward Akufo-Addo, a former Justice of the Supreme Court.

He was a member of the "Big Six" leaders of the United Gold Coast Convention and one of the founding fathers of Ghana who engaged in the fight for Ghana's independence.

He became the Chief Justice, and later President, of the Republic of Ghana. He was the father of the current Ghanaian head of state.

2. Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia

7 NPP politicians whose parents were politicians in the party Photo credit: Mahamadu Bawumia (modified by author)

The Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia is the son of the late Mumuni Bawumia.

He was a statesman who was a founding member of the Northern People’s Party (NPP).

The party was one of the groupings that came together to form the United Party, a precursor of the present-day NPP.

Mumuni Bawumia also served as the chairman of the Council of State under President Jerry John Rawlings between 1992 and 2000, the first eight years of the Fourth Republic.

3. Darkoa Newman

Darkoa Newman and Dad Photo credit: Darkoa Newman (modified by author)

4. Farouk Aliu Mahama

7 NPP politicians whose parents were politicians in the party Photo credit: Farouk Aliu Mahama (modified by author)

Farouk Aliu Mahama is the son of former Vice President in the Kufuor Administration, Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

He is currently the Member of Parliament for Yendi.

5. Shiela Bartels

7 NPP politicians whose parents were politicians in the party Photo credit: Shiela Bartels (modified by author)

She was born to Kwamena Bartels, a former Minister of Information during the Kufuor administration.

She currently occupies the Ablekuma North Constituency, the seat once held by her father in 1996.

6.Albert Kan Dapaah Jnr

7 NPP politicians whose parents were politicians in the party Photo credit: Albert Kan Dapaah (modified by author)

Albert Kan Dapaah Jnr was the only contender in the Ablekuma West New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries.

He failed to beat and unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

His father is the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah

7. Mike Ocquaye Jnr

7 NPP politicians whose parents were politicians in the party Photo credit: Mike Ocquaye (modified by author)

Mike Oquaye Jnr is the son of Professor Mike Ocquaye, who was the speaker of the 7th parliament of the fourth republic.

He lost to the member of Parliament for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency.

Ocquaye Jnr is currently Ghana's High Commissioner to India.

Bawumia's mother is dead

Still on parents of politicians, Mariama Bawumia, the mother of Vice president, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has died.

Hajia Mariama Bawumia reportedly passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 13, 2021.

According to a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh on Assase Radio, she had been ill and in a hospital for the past few weeks. She died at the age of 82.

