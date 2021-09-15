A young lady has revealed how her mother took care of her father well with the utmost respect when she was little

Ifeyiwa Mkhize revealed that she would not depart from such traditional way as she would keep at it no matter the consequence

Those who reacted to her post praised her resolve, saying people like her are very few in this modern age

A young lady, Ifeyiwa Mkhize, has generated massive reactions on social media after making a post about relationships on Monday, September 13, on Facebook.

In the post, the lady said that she grew seeing her mother serve her father and she was taught in the same way too.

She revealed that despite the fact that her father was a layman, his wife served him as a king in the house.

A part of her post read:

“As soon as he walked in, I would take his jacket and shoes, hand him the remote and proceed to the kitchen to either tell my mom that he has confirmed that he is hungry or to fetch the warm water for him to wash his hands and wipe with a clean cloth.”

Ifeyiwa narrated how his mother ensured that her father was well-taken care of in the house. The lady said she enjoyed every moment.

The lady said on days that her mother was down, she would step in and worked to serve their dad instead.

Mahlatse Leolo Madiba said:

"Same thing with my grandparents, I still do that when I visit them and my grandad get served. Even the tea first thing in the morning, my grandma often give me such talks that never let the new day generation ruin the beauty of our culture."

Nomashenge Dlamini said:

"I love that you have this opinion. I love that you’re genuine about it too."

UMthetheleli Wethu said:

"Wow, our upbringing is exactly the same."

Tanzania president speaks about submission

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video surfaced on social media showing Her Excellency, Samia Suluhu of Tanzania, indicating that she has no problem submitting to her husband.

The footage was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle of a user named @Goddieh_njihia who suggested that the first female president of Tanzania was lovable for her words.

According to her, as part of their roles in a family institution, women are supposed to submit to men as an act of love whilst men also shower their love on them.

