Gyan’s stunning strike in Sunderland’s 3–0 victory against Chelsea in 2010 is still remembered as one of the Premier League’s most memorable shocks

The Ghanaian icon remains his country’s all-time leading scorer and Africa’s top marksman in World Cup history

The Ghana Football Association has announced plans for a spectacular testimonial to celebrate Gyan’s career

Asamoah Gyan is still celebrated as one of Africa’s finest strikers, with his iconic 2010 goal against Chelsea etched in the memory of football fans worldwide.

The Ghanaian star, famed for his skill, confidence, and clinical finishing, put on a sensational display at Stamford Bridge, unforgettably marking his Premier League debut nearly 15 years ago.

Asamoah Gyan commemorates 15 years since his unforgettable Premier League masterclass versus Chelsea on November 14, 2010. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

It was November 14, 2010, when Gyan’s Sunderland side pulled off one of the greatest shocks in English Premier League history, defeating a star-studded Chelsea team 3–0 in London, as noted by ESPN.

Asamoah Gyan's EPL goal against Chelsea

The Black Cats were fearless, and Asamoah Gyan was at the heart of everything good they did. After Nedum Onuoha gave Sunderland a first-half lead, Gyan doubled their advantage in the 52nd minute with a beautifully taken goal.

The move began with a quick counter-attack, and young Jordan Henderson slipped an intelligent through pass to Gyan. The Ghanaian timed his run to perfection, breaking through Chelsea’s defence before calmly slotting the ball past Petr Čech with his left foot.

It was a moment of class, pure composure under pressure against one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Watch Asamoah Gyan's goal against Chelsea below.

That goal sealed Gyan’s reputation as a clinical finisher and highlighted his ability to perform on the biggest stages.

According to Fox Sports, Sunderland would go on to win 3–0, with Danny Welbeck adding a third, marking a historic night for the club and a personal milestone for Gyan in English football.

Beyond his time in England, Asamoah Gyan enjoyed an illustrious international career with Ghana. He remains the country’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances and Africa’s top scorer in FIFA World Cup history, netting six goals across three tournaments, Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, and Brazil 2014.

Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's all-time top goal-scorer with 51 goals. Image credit: Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

Now, years after his retirement, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced plans to honour Gyan with a grand testimonial match.

The event, organised in partnership with the legendary striker himself, aims to honour Gyan’s remarkable impact on Ghanaian football and his worldwide legacy. Beyond his goals, Gyan’s passion, leadership, and determination motivated a generation of African players to aim high.

The testimonial is set to be a deserving tribute to a player whose name is forever etched in football history and whose brilliance once dazzled Stamford Bridge.

Asamoah Gyan's memorable goals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh spotlighted Asamoah Gyan’s top five unforgettable goals from his remarkable football journey.

The list featured some of his most iconic strikes in the Africa Cup of Nations, FIFA World Cup, and other high-profile international friendlies that showcased his world-class finishing and clutch performances for both club and country.

Source: YEN.com.gh