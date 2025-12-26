The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a strong message at the ongoing 2025 AFCON by sanctioning Egypt for breaching a competition rule

The punishment was handed down just hours before Egypt’s highly anticipated second Group B clash against South Africa

Egypt, the most successful nation in AFCON history, could still secure qualification for the knockout stage with a victory over Bafana Bafana

Egypt’s AFCON 2025 journey has taken an unexpected turn after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) handed the Pharaohs a disciplinary sanction.

The ruling has placed Mohamed Salah and his teammates under fresh scrutiny at a crucial stage of the tournament.

Mohamed Salah's Egypt receive a fine and a strong warning for breaching AFCON 2025 rule.

Source: Getty Images

CAF sanctions Egypt

According to African football expert Micky Jnr, CAF has fined Egypt $5,000 following their opening match against Zimbabwe on December 22, 2025.

The sanction stems from a breach of media regulations, after both players and technical staff failed to stop for interviews after the final whistle.

Journalists were left unanswered as the entire delegation walked past the mixed zone, an action CAF considers a clear violation of tournament rules.

CAF’s response was swift, stressing that media engagement remains a compulsory part of participation at the AFCON.

The governing body has also issued a warning, making it clear that harsher punishment could follow if Egypt repeat the offence after their Group E clash with South Africa on Friday, December 26.

The decision has sparked debate across social media, with supporters and neutrals questioning consistency in enforcement.

@MwebembeziElly slammed CAF instead:

"But they can't sanction Morocco for pointing lasers to the referee and players of Comoros. Shame on them."

@Jason_Sagini questioned:

"Egypt always never speak to the media. But wait, is the mixed zone mandatory????, I thought the press conference is the one which is mandatory for all teams."

@lesiba_l was cheeky with his response:

"I thought Mo Salah liked speaking to the media in the mixed zone, or is he thrown under the bus?"

Egypt, the most successful side in AFCON history, face South Africa in Group B on Boxing Day.

Source: Getty Images

Egypt shift focus to South Africa clash

Despite the off-field noise, Egypt remain firmly in control of their destiny.

A dramatic comeback win over Zimbabwe, sealed by a late Mohamed Salah strike, has placed the record champions in pole position to reach the knockout phase. Victory against South Africa would all but confirm progression.

That task will not be straightforward. Bafana Bafana, who beat the Black Galaxies in a pre-AFCON friendly, also arrive with confidence after edging Angola 2-1 in their opening fixture.

History further complicates the picture for Egypt. The last AFCON meeting between the two sides took place in 2019, when Thembinkosi Lorch stunned the hosts with a decisive goal in the round of 16.

According to CAF Online, South Africa are unbeaten in their last six encounters with Egypt, recording four wins and two draws.

Egypt’s most recent success dates back to a 1-0 friendly victory in London on November 15 2006.

Salah out of AFCON best so far

In another report, YEN.com.gh highlighted the top five performers after the opening round of AFCON 2025.

High-profile stars such as Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah missed out, with Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez leading the list after scoring twice against Sudan.

