Ghanaian rapper Medikal enjoyed family time with his two children, Island Frimpong and Space Frimpong, in his home

In a video on social media, Island sang a Christmas carol as she and her brother bonded with their father

Social media users who watched the video praised Medikal for being a great father, among other comments

Island Frimpong, daughter of Ghanaian rapper Medikal and his ex-wife Fella Makafui, had fans talking after singing a Christmas song in a video.

She was joined by her father and stepbrother Space, the son of Medikal and Eazzy. Dressed in Christmas-themed pyjamas, the children had a fun time with their dad, who wore all white with a chain around his neck.

Medikal bonds with his children, Island and Space Frimpong during Christmas. Photo credit: @islandfrimpong & @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

Island Frimpong belted out "Feliz Navidad" while dancing on her father’s shoulders, with Medikal cheering her on.

At one point, someone off-camera shouted, "Louder, louder!" Many viewers speculated it was Eazzy, now living with Medikal after Fella Makafui left.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Island's Christmas carol

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by ZionFelix on Facebook. Read them below:

Eric Mensah Tiboah said:

"We are expecting the universe and ocean in the near future."

Bismark Appiah Hhinneh wrote:

"The baby is like can I have peace in this house?"

Knii Josh Worlanyo said:

"This kiddy diii333 Fella en photocopy oooh.. na nu kati kati as3 YOLO season 2 episode 12."

Edward Obeng wrote:

"The baby be like, 'Imagine being named SPACE and still begging for space. I’m exhausted. - Dem dey rub metals for ein face wey e bore."

Bensville Asiedu Bernard said:

"I'm interested in the one saying 'louder, louder' in the background 😄."

Alhassan Abdul Karim wrote:

"Like how he is trying to bring island and space together ❤️."

Antwi Silas said:

"Waaow such a beautiful moment. I respect you, Medikal 👏 keep on, family first bro, Island and Space!!🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄."

Alice Nana Ekua Adjani wrote:

"These two children will grow naturally loving each other until their adult parent would try to let them inherit their enemies. Hmm."

Lydia Cleland said:

"What real men do! They build and hold their family together ♥️."

Source: YEN.com.gh