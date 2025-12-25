Island Frimpong: Medikal’s Daughter Sings a Christmas Carol for Her Brother and Dad
- Ghanaian rapper Medikal enjoyed family time with his two children, Island Frimpong and Space Frimpong, in his home
- In a video on social media, Island sang a Christmas carol as she and her brother bonded with their father
- Social media users who watched the video praised Medikal for being a great father, among other comments
Island Frimpong, daughter of Ghanaian rapper Medikal and his ex-wife Fella Makafui, had fans talking after singing a Christmas song in a video.
She was joined by her father and stepbrother Space, the son of Medikal and Eazzy. Dressed in Christmas-themed pyjamas, the children had a fun time with their dad, who wore all white with a chain around his neck.
Island Frimpong belted out "Feliz Navidad" while dancing on her father’s shoulders, with Medikal cheering her on.
At one point, someone off-camera shouted, "Louder, louder!" Many viewers speculated it was Eazzy, now living with Medikal after Fella Makafui left.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to Island's Christmas carol
YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by ZionFelix on Facebook. Read them below:
Eric Mensah Tiboah said:
"We are expecting the universe and ocean in the near future."
Bismark Appiah Hhinneh wrote:
"The baby is like can I have peace in this house?"
Knii Josh Worlanyo said:
"This kiddy diii333 Fella en photocopy oooh.. na nu kati kati as3 YOLO season 2 episode 12."
Edward Obeng wrote:
"The baby be like, 'Imagine being named SPACE and still begging for space. I’m exhausted. - Dem dey rub metals for ein face wey e bore."
Bensville Asiedu Bernard said:
"I'm interested in the one saying 'louder, louder' in the background 😄."
Alhassan Abdul Karim wrote:
"Like how he is trying to bring island and space together ❤️."
Antwi Silas said:
"Waaow such a beautiful moment. I respect you, Medikal 👏 keep on, family first bro, Island and Space!!🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄."
Alice Nana Ekua Adjani wrote:
"These two children will grow naturally loving each other until their adult parent would try to let them inherit their enemies. Hmm."
Lydia Cleland said:
"What real men do! They build and hold their family together ♥️."
Source: YEN.com.gh
Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh