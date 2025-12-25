A Ghanaian student has shared tips on how manage GH¢1,000 to cover basic needs like food, transportation, and study materials at the University of Ghana

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, he disclosed that tuition fees and hostel fees have been increased as of December 25, 2025

The second-year has shared budgeting tips, which have helped him to save wisely and live a peaceful life

Navigating life as a student at the University of Ghana with just ₵1,000 a month can be challenging, but with careful planning, strategic choices, and a touch of creativity, it is entirely achievable.

How to Manage GH¢1,000 a Month at The University of Ghana in 2026

Here’s a comprehensive guide to stretching your cedis while maintaining a balanced lifestyle and making the most of your time at Legon.

1. Legon students should buy food wisely

Eating out daily can quickly deplete your budget, so it's important to choose your dining options carefully.

Look for affordable campus eateries like the Bush Canteen, known for its hearty rice stew and light soup, the Central Cafeteria, where you can find a variety of local dishes at reasonable prices, and the Night Market near the halls, which offers delicious waakye and other street foods.

For greater savings, consider cooking your own meals. Purchase staples such as rice, beans, eggs, gari, tomatoes, and onions in manageable quantities.

2. How to manage transport cost at Legon

Transportation can quickly eat into your monthly budget if you’re not careful. If you live off-campus, consider utilising the university shuttle service whenever possible; it’s often free or very low-cost for students.

On sunny days, walking to your classes can be a great way to save money and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Alternatively, renting a bicycle can provide a fun and efficient means of getting around the large campus without the ongoing costs associated with public transport.

3. Legon students should get weekend jobs

With a budget as tight as ₵1,000, finding ways to supplement your income can alleviate financial stress. Consider offering tutoring services to junior students in subjects you excel in or selling small, high-demand items like stationery or light snacks within your hall.

You might also offer laundry services to fellow students. Even an additional income of ₵100–₵200 per month can significantly enhance your purchasing power and financial flexibility.

4. Legon students should be bulk foodstuffs

Purchasing staple items like rice, cooking oil, and eggs in bulk can lead to significant savings. Team up with roommates or friends to pool resources for larger quantities, effectively spreading the cost.

Not only does this practice ensure that everyone has enough food, but it also creates communal bonding opportunities and encourages shared meal preparations.

5. Legon students should save on internet costs

The cost of mobile data can stack up quickly, especially if you rely on it for research or social media. Take full advantage of the university’s Wi-Fi, which is readily available in libraries and many study spaces.

Use this resource for browsing, completing assignments, and staying connected with friends and family. Strategically saving on data can help you allocate more of your budget towards essential needs.

6. Legon students should walk whenever possible

Opting to walk instead of using transport not only saves money but also promotes better health. Take the opportunity to enjoy the campus environment as you walk to classes or nearby shops.

It's a simple and effective method to keep expenses low while also boosting your physical fitness.

7. Save small amounts regularly

Even small daily savings can lead to substantial financial improvements over time. Setting aside ₵5–₵10 each day can accumulate to over ₵300 by the end of the month.

This fund can serve as a cushion for unexpected emergencies, snacks, or other last-minute expenses, helping you avoid financial strain.

8. Legon students can enjoy low-cost entertainment

Being a student doesn't mean you need to spend excessively on entertainment.

Explore budget-friendly or free social activities. Instead of pricey movies or club nights, consider organising game nights with friends, joining or forming study groups, or participating in campus events that often have no entry fee.

