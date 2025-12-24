Traders at Makola and other adjoining markets in the Accra Central Business District said they are not cashing out despite the heavy Christmas traffic

One trader said that even though there are many people in the market and the place seems congested, most of these supposed customers are not buying anything

Social media users who watched the video shared their thoughts, with many of them saying they did not believe the market women

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Traders who sell their wares in Accra’s Central Business District (CBD) have lamented the low patronage of their goods despite the increase in human traffic at the market.

The traders argue that although the number of people in the market has gone up, this is not reflected in their sales.

Market women at the Accra Central Business District complain of low sales during the 2025 Christmas season. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video on X, a female trader said several people visit the market to ask for the prices of goods, but end up not buying anything.

“People are coming to the market, but they are not buying anything. When you mention the prices of the goods, they run away. A record number of people are coming to the market this Christmas, but it is not reflected in our sales,” she said.

She confirmed that with only a few days left until Christmas Day, there has been a high presence of people in town. She also mentioned that the Ghana National Fire Service had to spray water in the market due to congestion in the market.

The market woman pleaded with the government to do more to improve the purchasing power of Ghanaians so they can afford the items being sold.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as traders report low Christmas sales

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@HyperGist_ said:

"Some people only come to the market, ask for prices of goods and return to their homes without buying them."

@ThisisSeanJay wrote:

"Lmao 😂 believe market women at your own peril, every day “y3ntor hweee” but they’re always there - ntro nkwaaa 😂😂,"

@YShundem said:

"Window shopping anaa 😹."

@kingelsurajy wrote:

"These market women are smart. They know the task forces will come for them. Their saving grace is "the people are not buying compared to last year". Last year too, the same format 😀."

@nka_gha said:

"Same template every year. By now, go see the amount of sales she has made, you’ll be surprised."

@SawehJ73681 wrote:

"Traders are saying that this year, their sales have boosted up, and they are praising the government. Some of them, too, are accusing the government of their poor sales, so which is which and who we should listen to."

@ft_analytics91 said:

"Every year the same story, but they never stop coming to sell…always portraying the negative aspect🤦🏾‍♂️."

@KwakuTm wrote:

"😂😂😂😂 They want what they're selling to be finished in a day so they know they're buying something."

@desson_noble said:

"So the people who were there just decided to take a stroll in Accra? Interesting!"

Market woman says Dr Bawumia should not contest in the 2028 election. Photo credit: @MBawumia

Source: UGC

Market woman rejects Bawumia’s 2028 ambition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a market woman rejected the idea of Dr Bawumia contesting as a presidential candidate in the 2028 general elections.

The woman explained that the country has experienced significant progress since the NDC took over hence her hope that the NPP would stay away for a while.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the woman's opinion.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh