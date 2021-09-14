Owusu Bempah was arrested together with four others for attacking Nana Agradaa

He was arraigned before court together with his accomplices on Monday, September 13, 2021

The court denied him bail and remanded him for one week

He was rushed to the hospital on Monday evening over an unknown illness

Owusu Bempah was later sent back into police custody after receiving medical attention

The Head Pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has reportedly been sent back to his cells after being rushed to the hospital.

According to a report filed by Citinewsroom, he spent two hours at the Police Hospital on Monday.

The head pastor was later in the night discharged after receiving treatment at the hospital.

Owusu Bempah and four others were remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court to reappear on Monday, September 20, 2021, after they spent a day in cells on Sunday.

Rev. Owusu Bempah goes back to cells after medical emergency at Police Hospital Photo credit: Sweet Maame Adwoa

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Owusu Bempah rushed to the hospital

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah was rushed to the hospital over an unknown illness after being remanded in police custody.

According to a Citinewsroom report, he was rushed to the Police Hospital in Accra a few hours after the court hearing.

A photo has also popped up online, suggesting that Owusu Bempah was put in handcuffs when he was sent to the hospital.

The photo shows the lower part of a man lying in a hospital bed with his left hand handcuffed to the bed.

Apart from being handcuffed, a police guard was placed beside Owusu Bempah to ensure that he does not escape from the hospital.

What did Owusu Bempah do

On Sunday, September 12, 2021, there were reports that Owusu Bempah had been arrested by police personnel from the Greater Accra Regional command.

A video even popped up showing the 'man of God' in the midst of police officers at the Dansoman Divisional Headquarters.

Later, a police statement indicated that Owusu Bempah's men were to be arrested in connection with videos of them issuing threats and brandishing weapons.

Per the statement, the police believe Owusu Bempah instructed his church members to assault the officers.

As of the time the police statement was released, Owusu Bempah and his boys were still in custody.

Source: Yen.com.gh