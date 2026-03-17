A key detail about the black box of the crashed 9G ADV aircraft in Tema has surfaced, raising fresh questions

Investigators may have to rely on alternative sources to piece together what led to the tragic crash

The development has sparked concerns about safety measures for smaller aircraft flying over populated areas

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A new update has emerged following the tragic aircraft crash in Tema, as authorities confirm a key detail that could shape the ongoing investigation.

Fresh details about the 9G ADV aircraft’s black box emerge after the Tema incident. Image credit: Getty Images & We love Ghana (Facebook)

Source: Getty Images

The Acting Commissioner of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, John M. K. Wumborti, has disclosed that the Sky Arrow microlight aircraft involved in the crash did not have a flight data recorder, commonly known as a black box.

The confirmation comes just a day after the fatal incident that claimed two lives and left many in dismay.

Flight data recorders are critical components in aviation, as they capture vital information such as altitude, speed, engine performance, and pilot inputs.

In many air crash investigations, these devices provide crucial insights into what may have gone wrong in the moments leading up to an accident.

However, in this case, investigators will have to rely on alternative methods to piece together the events that led to the crash.

Alternatives to aid in the crash investigations

These may include eyewitness accounts, maintenance records, air traffic communication, and any available video footage that may have captured parts of the flight.

The absence of a black box is not entirely unusual for certain categories of aircraft. Microlight aircraft, such as the Sky Arrow, are smaller and often not mandated by aviation regulations to carry flight data recorders.

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Still, the lack of recorded flight data could make the investigation more complex and time-consuming.

The aircraft crashed in Tema on Monday, March 16, 2026, drawing emergency responders and onlookers to the scene. Images from the crash site showed wreckage scattered and badly burnt, indicating the intensity of the impact and subsequent fire.

The 9G ADV aircraft's crash raised conversations

Since the incident, conversations have intensified around aviation safety, particularly concerning smaller aircraft operating within or near populated areas.

Experts have also raised concerns about flight paths and monitoring systems for such aircraft.

As investigations continue, authorities are expected to provide further updates on possible causes and safety recommendations.

For now, the focus remains on gathering as much information as possible to understand what truly happened.

The confirmation that the aircraft had no black box adds another layer of difficulty, leaving many questions unanswered as the nation awaits clarity on the tragedy.

Former Ghana Armed Forces officer speaks on when to expect the black box to be opened. Image source: TV3

Source: Getty Images

Retired officer shares Timeline for opening Black Box

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a retired army officer shared when the black box of the crashed Ghana Armed Forces helicopter would be opened.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Wing Commander Sogbodjor noted that it would take a while for the information in the black box to be decoded.

Netizens who saw the former army officer's remarks were anxious and expressed their views in the comments section.

Source: YEN.com.gh