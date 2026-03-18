President Mahama has urged tenants in Ghana to report their landlords who demand rent advance, which is against what the law requires

The President said there is a need for stricter enforcement of the laws addressing housing sector exploitation and affordability issues

Ghanaians on social media shared their varied thoughts on the call made by President Mahama on rent issues

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President John Dramani Mahama has encouraged tenants to report landlords who request more than the legally allowed rent advance to the appropriate authorities.

The President called for stricter enforcement to curb exploitation in the housing sector.

President Mahama encourages tenants to report landlords who request for two years rent advance. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Source: Getty Images

President Mahama said this during a dialogue with Organised Labour at the Jubilee House in Accra on Tuesday, March 17.

In his speech, the President emphasised that the increasing housing costs place a heavy burden on households, making access to affordable accommodation increasingly difficult.

"Housing is a major problem, and for households, it is consuming their income. We need to have a national housing dialogue and decide how, between the private sector, government, and labour, we can come together and come up with a social housing policy to make sure that we provide affordable housing for workers to purchase on a mortgage or to be able to rent at a favourable cost," he stated.

The President said the growing trend of excessive rent demands contributes to the country’s housing deficit. He pledged to address the housing deficit challenge while noting that some landlords are exploiting the situation to impose unlawful charges on tenants.

"The reason why the private house owners are taking advantage is because of the deficit in housing. We have the rent court, and we say do not take more than six months of rent advance, but the one who is renting and the house owner are both not prepared to go to the rent court."

President Mahama entreated tenants to intentionally report the actions of such landlords to the appropriate authorities, which is the rent court. He assured that the landlords found guilty would be held accountable.

"You can go and report him to the rent court, and we will hold that landlord accountable."

President Mahama's comment comes after increasing concerns from the public over the practice of landlords requesting up to two years' rent advance, a situation said to be unlawful and exploitative.

Reactions to Mahama's take on rent issues

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @ghhyper1 on Instagram. Read them below:

Queenb_the_realtor said:

"At least it will give some breathing space. One year can be managed."

Kalby_ wrote:

"Please at least 6month sir...1 year advance is still a lot for most Ghanaians ❤️🙌."

Profile_benson said:

"And every six months there will be an increase of price."

Al_fazire911 wrote:

"Even Shop or only apartment??"

Niicali_ said:

"Then you’ll not live in the house. 😂😂😂."

Jaisinta_ wrote:

"It’s ridiculous and don’t make no sense."

Young tenant celebrates rent relief as landlord switches from yearly advance to monthly payment. Photo credit: Bernice Boakye Yiadom/Facebook & Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Lady celebrates as landlord approves monthly rent

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady shared that her landlord had revised her rent payment agreement from a yearly advance payment to a monthly payment.

According to her, she had been beside herself with worry since the beginning of the year about how to raise money to pay a year’s rent.

Her news sparked conversations online about the need to shift rent payment agreements from the yearly advance system to a monthly payment structure.

Source: YEN.com.gh