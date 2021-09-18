Pele underwent colon surgery and was released on Wednesday, September 15

He was however readmitted in hospital, but only as a precautionary measure

The football legend is currently in no pain and is on the road to recovery, according to his daughter Kely

Brazilian football legend has been admitted back to ICU, days after undergoing colon surgery.

Pele has been readmitted to ICU but his daughter says he is in stable condition. Photo: FRANCK FIFE/AFP.

Pele, 80, had surgery to remove a tumor from his colon earlier in September and was initially released from intensive care on Wednesday.

But Sky Sport reports that Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital decided to readmit Pele, but purely as a “preventative measure".

Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento also confirmed that her father was “recovering well”.

"He is recovering well and within normal range," She said via her Instagram.

"The normal recovery scenario for a man of his age, after an operation like this, is sometimes two steps forward and one step back.”

Pele, the only man in the history of football to have won three World Cups had in late August assured everyone on

However, it was through these routine tests that doctors detected a tumor and immediately scheduled the legend for surgery.

Media outlets in Brazil have since confirmed the readmission of Pele in hospital, with the facility also releasing a statement on the same.

"After stabilisation, the patient was transferred to semi-intensive care.

"He is currently stable from a cardiovascular and respiratory point of view." The statement from the hospital read.

Pele’s daughter Kely also recently posted a selfie with her dad in hospital as she assured fans that he was on the road to recovery and was not in any pain.

Away from the colon issue, Pele has suffered a hip problem for years and cannot properly walk without aid.

Pele remains Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer with 77 goals in 92 matches and won the World Cup on three occasions as mentioned earlier- in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

Lionel Messi however recently surpassed him as the all-time leading goalscorer in South America after the Argentine bagged a hat trick in World Cup qualifying against Bolivia.

