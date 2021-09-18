Australian High Commissioner clears rubbish at Laboma Beach

- The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana is picking up plastic waste at the beach

The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Gregory Andrews, has joined counterparts to pick up plastic waste at the Laboma Beach at Teshie in Accra.

He says his clean-up exercise aligns with activities to mark the "World Clean Up Day." The day deals with waste across the world, especially at beaches.

"We all have a role to play for a clean environment. Volunteering our time can help make a difference," he tweeted.

Protecting Pedestrian lives:

The Ghana Police Service uses trained horses as a street-crossing guide for school children and other pedestrians.

The Mounted Squadron Unit mans these trained horses, a component of the Community Engagement Policing Initiative by the current Police Administration to achieve its intended goals.

It follows the increase in road crashes in the country. Even though zebra-crossings are effective in Ghana, faulty traffic lights and guards have left the security of pedestrians highly risky.

"The patrols have provided the Police with a lot of crime-related intelligence. They have also deepened Police visibility and facilitated Police-public interactions," the Ghana Police Service has revealed.

Fighting crime

The Inspector-General of Police believes the horse-patrols will provide security in a friendly and interactive manner.

Speaking on behalf of the IGP, the Director-General National Patrols Department (NPD), COP Mr.Yaagy Akuribah, advised troopers detailed for such duties to demonstrate professionalism in all aspects of their work for excellent services.

He also stated that troopers should assist in building trust and public confidence within the communities since they are among the first point of call when it comes to security.

