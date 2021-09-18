Video of Teacher Using Ratio and Proportion to find past Participle of 'grew' Surfaces Online
- A video of a teacher solving an English question with mathematics principles has been causing a massive stir online
- The teacher started by indicating that mathematicians solve English problems that way
- He used ratio and proportion to find the past participle of 'flew' to be 'flown'
A teacher appears to have wowed many after video of him using mathematics principles to solve an English question surfaces online.
The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of Onua FM had the unidentified teacher using ratio and proportion to find the past participle of the word, 'flew' to be 'flown'.
According to the teacher's lesson, mathematicians solve their English questions that way.
The video has since racked up over 7000 views and close to 200 reactions from netizens.
YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the interesting comments that were left under the post;
Abraham Murphy commented:
Its called mathglish
David Fiano replied:
Naw the students out there will be crying again cos they HV seen maths in English...
Okine Kwasi wrote:
Correct formula can help maths teaching
From Nana Kwaa Mensah:
Hmmmm some people will learn this foolish things saaa after school they wouldn't even get work to do mpo
Anakpo David commented:
Africa education and madness are twins
From Theophilus Mensah Azillah:
I can't stop laughing
Cephas Fianu Fianu commented:
Englishmaths equals to E.maths by abvietion. E.maths.
From Amenyo William:
Very good
Bernice Baah replied saying:
Maths and English shape
Watch the full video below;
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video has yet again surfaced online which has been gathering a lot of reactions.
In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on an Instagram handle called bongoideas, it appears a university lecturer was struggling to solve a mathematics question on the board.
The lecturer, whose identity was not revealed, stood in front of the class, figuring out what the problem is.
A lady was seen in the video laughing at what was going on.
Netizens who saw this took to the comments section to share their opinions on the video.
