A video of a teacher solving an English question with mathematics principles has been causing a massive stir online

The teacher started by indicating that mathematicians solve English problems that way

He used ratio and proportion to find the past participle of 'flew' to be 'flown'

A teacher appears to have wowed many after video of him using mathematics principles to solve an English question surfaces online.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of Onua FM had the unidentified teacher using ratio and proportion to find the past participle of the word, 'flew' to be 'flown'.

According to the teacher's lesson, mathematicians solve their English questions that way.

The video has since racked up over 7000 views and close to 200 reactions from netizens.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the interesting comments that were left under the post;

Abraham Murphy commented:

Its called mathglish

David Fiano replied:

Naw the students out there will be crying again cos they HV seen maths in English...

Okine Kwasi wrote:

Correct formula can help maths teaching

From Nana Kwaa Mensah:

Hmmmm some people will learn this foolish things saaa after school they wouldn't even get work to do mpo

Anakpo David commented:

Africa education and madness are twins

From Theophilus Mensah Azillah:

I can't stop laughing

Cephas Fianu Fianu commented:

Englishmaths equals to E.maths by abvietion. E.maths.

From Amenyo William:

Very good

Bernice Baah replied saying:

Maths and English shape

Watch the full video below;

