Shatta Bandle has been spotted in a video enjoying the night life in UAE

In the new video of his adventures in Dubai, Shatta Bandle was seen riding on a camel

He was spotted in an earlier video riding a quad bike and showing off his skills

Shatta Bandle born Idris Firdaus has cracked ribs on social media after he was spotted in a video riding on the back of a camel in Dubai while on a vacation.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram handle of the self-proclaiming rich man, Bandle was seen enjoying nightlife in UAE.

As part of his adventures, Shatta Bandle and a host of others were treated to camel rides in the evening.

However, the experience was one Shatta Bandle wanted to end very quickly as he was not expecting it to be scary.

Instead of enjoying the once-in-a-lifetime experience, Shatta Bandle was rather gripped with fear as he screamed his head off.

The diminutive internet sensation was heard asking the ride supervisors to stop the ride and get him off the back of the camel.

He was seen and heard screaming, "I won get down" to wit, "I want to get down" and held on tightly to one man who was seated behind him.

At a point, Shatta Bandle's screams got so loud and infuriating that the ride operators had no option but to get him to disembark.

Speaking about Shatta Bandle's adventures in Dubai, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the self-proclaiming "most successful man in Africa" was spotted in a video having the time of his life in Dubai.

The internet sensation, in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, was seen quad bike riding on a desert in Dubai. Shatta Bandle who seemed quite excited over his recent location was seen seated on a monstrous bike revving it.

After waiting a while, the young internet sensation took off with the bike and started descending what looked like a mountain of sand.

The video which was sighted on the Instagram page of Iamphylxgh came with the caption: "No be small chilling @shatta_bandle_ Dey chill for Dubai! RN"

