Former HIV/AIDS ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, has called on Ghanaians to take care of her children when she is no more

She left a heartbreaking message with the suffering she has been through since being diagnosed with HIV in 2017

Her message has left many people crying while others have urged her to be strong

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former HIV/AIDS ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, has left a touching note as her health status deteriorates.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on her Facebook page, Joyce Mensah detailed the plight she has been through after being diagnosed with the virus in 2007.

According to her, her mother was deeply affected by the news and would not go a day without crying, however, Dzidzor would console her.

A collage of Joyce Dzidzor Mensah. Photo credit: @Joyce Mensah/Facebook

Source: UGC

She added that deep in the night when everyone was sleeping, she would step out of the house to go cry out loud about her condition.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Dzidzor broke the hearts of many when she revealed that she had been on admission at a psychiatric hospital in Hamburg, Germany, many times due to major depression.

As a result, her son was taken away from her, Dzidzor disclosed.

Her message has left many people reacting with crying emojis, while others urged her to be strong.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

A screenshot of some of the reactions on Dzidzor's post. Photo credit: Joyce Mensah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A screenshot of some of the reactions on Dzidzor's post. Photo credit: Joyce Mensah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A screenshot of some of the reactions on Dzidzor's post. Photo credit: Joyce Mensah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Testing HIV positive on live TV

Dzidzor Mensah made the headlines when she tested positive for the virus on live TV.

She organised a press conference with her two children, one boy, and a girl, and they all had the tests.

The test results of her children, however, tested negative.

Catching HIV at age 19

Dzidzor Mensah revealed that she got infected with HIV after sleeping with an old man when she was 19.

She disclosed this to Kofi TV after she conducted a live test on TV to prove she was HIV positive.

Dzidzor said she met the man in a church choir.

Dr Kwaku Oteng's newest wife flaunts big house and Range Rover

In other news, YEN.com.gh has published a video of Dr Kwaku Oteng's newest wife, Linda Achiaa, flaunting her big house, and Range Rover.

We also published a video of Kwaku Oteng's first son with Akua GMB. Their marriage has failed.

Source: Yen.com.gh