A young Ghanaian has allegedly taken his own life over financial issues he found himself in

CitiTube reported that Richard Bondzie ended his life over an unpaid debt of Ghc2,000

The girlfriend of the late Richard revealed that the young man mentioned on two occasions that he wanted to end his life but she just told him to stop saying things like that and informed Richard's brother of what he had said

A Ghanaian man by the name of Richard Bondzie has recently been alleged to have taken his own life following financial distress he found himself in.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube Channel of CitiTube narrated that Richard decided to end his life because of an unpaid Ghc2,000 debt.

The police were seen at the house of the 32-year-old man with a lot of on-lookers witnessing what was ongoing.

32-year-old allegedly takes his own life at Taifa-Burkina over unpaid GHS2,000 debt

Source: Getty Images

According to the Citi News reporter, neighbours of Richard described him as a decent gentleman who barely spoke.

One of the late man's neighbours, Doris Lukeman revealed that he was benevolent and was very easy to approach.

His auntie also revealed that she brought Richard from their village to Accra to fend for himself.

The woman he was dating, Victoria, provided more details about the events that lead to the unfortunate news saying, Richard brought it up several times that he was going through a lot financially and he wanted to end his life.

Victoria told him to desist from saying such things and also called Richard's brother to inform him about what Richard said.

More details were shared in the link below;

