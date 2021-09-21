Rio Ferdinand Names Chelsea Star As Best Centre-Back In The Premier League

Antonio Rudiger has been a mainstay in the Chelsea squad since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel

Rio Ferdinand has singled out Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger for praise, claiming the Germany international is the best centre-back in the Premier League.

Antonio Rudiger has been a mainstay in the Chelsea squad since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images.

Rudiger has formed a central part of Thomas Tuchel's stunning spell as manager at Stamford Bridge since his arrival in January 2021.

The centre-back has also been part of Chelsea's impressive start to the Premier League season that has them sitting on the summit of the charts with 13 points.

Incredibly, the Blues have conceded just once thus far in the domestic league, a goal that came during their 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

Despite the west Londoners priding themselves with an array of top defenders, Rudiger has been a mainstay in the team under Tuchel.

Ferdinand now believes the Chelsea man is easily the best centre-back in the league alongside Man City's Ruben Dias.

The legendary Man United defender described Rudiger as "immense" hailing him for his contribution to his team.

Since Tuchel has come I think he’s arguably been the best centre-back. I think him and Dias would have been close but the effect he has had on his team has been immense," Metro UK quoted Rio saying.

On his part, Tuchel has often spoken highly of Rudiger, opening up on his desire to have the defender's contract at Stamford Bridge extended.

"We hope that they find the solution and everything I can say, he plays excellent, and since a long time very consistent, on a very high level," he said.

"I feel him very calm and focused, and it’s not a distraction for him. So everything is in place, and give things the time they need," he added.

