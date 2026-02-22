A man was shot and killed after breaching Mar-a-Lago's secure perimeter with a shotgun and a fuel container

The White House praised the Secret Service personnel for their swift response during the unsettling incident

Mar-a-Lago, known as the Winter White House, has faced multiple security breaches over the years

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A man has been shot and killed after entering the secure perimeter of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, the US Secret Service has said.

Authorities said the suspect was a white male carrying a shotgun and fuel can when he was spotted near the north gate of Mar-a-Lago

Armed Man Shot and Killed After Entering Donald Trump’s Residence

Source: Getty Images

BBC reported that the US president was not in Florida during the incident.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt praised the quick action of the Secret Service agents involved in the incident in a statement on X.

While the motive of the man who was shot and killed is still not completely clear, this isn't the first time officers have dealt with armed suspects while protecting Donald Trump.

In September 2024, a US Secret Service agent spotted a rifle sticking out of bushes at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. The man, later identified as Ryan Routh, fled but was caught.

Routh was later found guilty of attempting to assassinate Trump, and was sentenced in February 2026 to life in prison.

And in July 2024, a would-be assassin shot at Trump as he spoke at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The 20-year-old attacker, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed in the incident. One other person was also killed, two others were seriously injured, and Trump was shot in the ear.

Known as the Winter White House, Mar-A-Lago is President Trump's Florida residence.

He bought the sprawling Spanish-style mansion in 1985 for $10m (£7.4m), and it became the Trump family’s winter getaway.

During his presidency, Trump has frequently used the estate to host world leaders, celebrities and business bosses at glittering parties and fundraisers.

Built in 1927, Mar-A-Lago is also an exclusive private members' club, where guests have access to the whole estate apart from the Trump family's private area.

Source: YEN.com.gh