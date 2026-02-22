The National Ambulance Service has clarified that they only transport sick and injured people and not the dead

According to Daniel Asare, the Greater Accra Regional Manager, they will lose the public's trust if they transport the dead

He also cautioned the general public to desist from making prank calls to the National Ambulance Service

Daniel Asare, the Greater Accra Regional Manager of the National Ambulance Service, has clarified the role of the ambulance services in the health sector.

The Regional Manager clarified that the National Ambulance Service only transports sick and injured people. He emphasised that they do not transport dead people.

Daniel Asare, Regional Manager of the National Ambulance Service, clarifies that they only transport sick and injured people. Photo credit: @ghanaambu

In an interview with Accra-based Channel One TV, Daniel Asare said the public often gets confused about their role. He indicated that people call the ambulances to transport the dead, which isn't part of their job description.

Daniel Asare explained that the transportation of dead people is a task for hearses instead of the emergency medical teams.

“If we use ambulances to carry the dead, the public will lose trust in using the service,” he said.

Daniel Asare explained further that the National Ambulance Service operates two streams: emergency and non-emergency.

For genuine emergencies, ambulances are fully funded by the government through the National Petroleum Authority and Goil, so no fees are charged to patients. For non-emergency cases, small fees are applied to support operations, but patients without funds are still transported.

The Greater Accra Regional Manager of the National Ambulance Service also stated that they have recorded an increase in prank calls. He disclosed that they receive approximately 5,000 false alerts each month.

According to Daniel Asare, the unnecessary prank calls become a strain on the meagre resources and delay response to genuine emergencies.

Daniel Asare also pleaded with the government to retool the National Ambulance Service.

