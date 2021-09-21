A local woman has many excited after heading online to flaunt the keys to her new place

The homeowner shared pics of the crib as well as some snaps from her day exploring the new living area

Many flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and could not stop going on and on about the pretty apartment owner

A stunning lady has social media users hyped up after sharing a snap of her new place. The pretty lady seems a little shy about sharing her home online but really could not help all the excitement.

This pretty lady is officially a new homeowner. Images: @oshisayobhe/Twitter

, @oshisayobhe shared the pictures of her crisp home as well as some more #photodump snaps from the rest of her day.

"Just a little dump, I didn’t want this dump to be all about my new apartment but I’m kind of excited soooo…" she captioned the heartfelt post along with an adorable red heart emoji.

The pretty lady shared a snap of herself holding the keys to her new place and a few more gorgeous pictures. In one of them, @oshisayobhe can be seen rocking her Crocs on her way to greet all the friendly but unfamiliar neighbours - super adorbs!

Check out some of the social media reactions to the post below:

@desmondxdes said:

"House warming nyana? Congratulations."

@Davidboikanyo1 said:

"Living good congratulations."

@umajele said:

"The vlogs are about to be more lit."

@ilovekani_ said:

"Frame 2 is heat."

@ZeeRight said:

"#SoftLife"

@makatla_mandisa said:

"Congratulations lover."

Man celebrates securing super impressive apartment: #HomeOwnerGoals

In related news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a local man has social media buzzing after sharing a glimpse into his brand new apartment and the keys to the front door. The inspiring man had few words to express his gratitude but more than anything he wanted to thank God for blessing him in such a big way.

Heading online, @yoboiistunna shared a snap of his sleek new crib.

"God is great," he simply captioned the post along with a red heart emoji.

The empty apartment has not been fully made up yet but one can only imagine what a great home the spacious place will make. It seems @yoboiistunna has, however, had time for some clothing shopping before 'move day' and his shopping bags are the only thing in the big living room.

Social media was certainly left impressed by the young man. Many commended him for staying consistent in prayer and continuing to believe that God would make a way for his dreams.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@NgobeniMontgom1 said:

"Congratulations. He is a good God. I don't know you but, I feel proud of you. Big step you have taken."

@NVMB3RS said:

"Studio/loft apartments slap."

@RizzyRamz said:

"Congratulations brosky!!!! Prayers up, blessings down."

@unvrskat said:

"You deserve it man, keep the work up!"

@PHASTARICO said:

"Prayer changes things bhoza, just hold on."

