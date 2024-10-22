Nigerian TikToker Peller, in a social media video, made some unsavoury comments about Ghana and musician Shatta Wale

The content creator claimed that he could not speak to his alleged girlfriend Jarvis because of poor internet connection in Ghana

Peller's comments about Ghana and Shatta Wale triggered negative reactions from many Ghanaians, who were fuming online

Nigerian content creator Peller courted controversy after a video of him making unsavoury remarks about Ghana, and Shatta Wale surfaced on social media.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Peller claimed that he had received several complaints from his alleged girlfriend and fellow content creator Jarvis, who is currently in Ghana for rumoured events and meetings with big brands.

He said that he has only heard negative comments about Ghana even though some citizens post positive remarks about her experience in the country on social media.

The young Nigerian streamer took shots at Ghana and its living conditions, stating that he had experienced difficulties communicating with Jarvis because of poor internet connectivity.

According to Peller, Jarvis had to search for a stable internet and network connection in her hotel bathroom before they could communicate online since she visited Ghana.

Peller compares himself to Shatta Wale

The TikToker said he has no interest in visiting Ghana even though he has received many invitations from people.

He noted that he had been told he would not get a rousing reception from Ghanaians as a celebrity if he travelled to the country.

Peller added that Shatta Wale would personally come to the Kotoka International Airport with his phone to take a selfie with him and scream.

Peller's comments stir reactions

Peller's comments about Shatta Wale triggered negative reactions from some Ghanaians, who hit back at him on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Jezz_errTv commented:

"Peller should respect. Don’t drag Shatta Wale."

Sullesky commented:

"Shatta Wale will be screaming once he sees him? meaning Wale is crazy or something? and you didn't get any of the comedians in GH to say that to but SM?"

Riçh di Näsh commented:

Peller I love u am your fan ... Buh please not our boss ooh ... Sm for life ... Shatta wale go catch u online... Respect ur self ✌️."

Grace commented:

"Please don't lose respect in Ghana oo abeg talk sense, jarvis have followers in Ghana be talking well."

Game over commented:

"Chale now he dey fool waaa if he be man make he come Ghana ego over him I swear where ago look for so make he nor try say he dey come Ghana kraa."

