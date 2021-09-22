Edouard Mendy was not in action as Chelsea hammered rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 at the weekend

Mendy is understood to have injured his hip during the Blues' UCL meeting with Zenit St. Petersburg

The Senegalese is not expected to play any role when they take on Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup

The keeper has played a key part in Chelsea's impressive start to the season that has seen them concede only once

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Thomas Tuchel is keeping his fingers crossed regarding Edouard Mendy's fitness as Chelsea prepare to take on rivals Man City this weekend.

Mendy is understood to have injured his hip during the Blues' UCL meeting with Zenit St. Petersburg. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Mendy, who is the Blues first choice goalkeeper missed his side's 3-0 comfortable win over Tottenham Hotspur during the London derby.

According to Metro UK, the shot-stopper picked a hip injury while in action against Zenit St. Petersburg during the Champions League last Tuesday.

Mendy has been in perfect shape for the west Londoners this season, conceding only once thus far in four Premier League matches.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kepa Arrizabalaga was started between the sticks against Spurs, and the Spaniard is expected to keep his place when Chelsea take on Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, September 22.

However, Tuchel is hopeful Mendy will be able to shake off his injury and be fit in time to face City.

"Mendy cannot play, he’s not in training so far," Tuchel said at a press conference ahead of the Aston Villa meeting.

"Our hope is to Integrate him back into individual training hopefully tomorrow and then team training later in the week.

"We will try to do everything we can for Saturday [vs Manchester City], but he’s not ready yet," he added.

Why Mendy missed Spurs clash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Thomas Tuchel turned to Kepa Arriazabalaga to man the net during Chelsea's trip to Tottenham.

Mendy was expected to take his place between the sticks but missed the clash despite being part of the travelling squad.

Tuchel confirmed after the match the Senegal international picked a knock and failed to recover in time.

Fortunately for Kepa, he managed to keep a clean sheet during the encounter as the Blues won 3-0.

Source: Yen.com.gh