GoldBod Jewellery has faced backlash online over its alleged sponsorship of the Women of Valour programme held in London

Critics questioned why a government-linked institution would support a private event abroad

The company clarified that it only partnered with the programme by offering jewellery discounts to participants as part of its Ghana Heritage Month promotion

GoldBod Jewellery, a subsidiary of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), has come under fierce criticism on social media over its decision to sponsor the Women of Valour programme held in London over the weekend.

Many people on social media have questioned why a government institution would waste resources on a private event that they claim has little or no impact on the country.

However, in response to the backlash, GoldBod Jewellery, helmed by Gertrude Emefa Donkor, explained that the company offered discounts on jewellery purchases to participants of the event.

"GoldBod Jewellery Limited is listed as one of the partners of this year’s Women of Valour event because the company offered discounts on jewellery purchases to participants of the programme as part of our ongoing Ghana Heritage Month promotions," the company said.

Netizens react to GoldBod Jewellery's statement

Many Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the statement issued by GoldBod Jewellery. YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below.

@MajidCarlos said:

"So u guys will sponsor any group or organization that gets offer to buy at a discount price on y’all jewelry right?"

@AlbertL96260911 also said:

"If the sponsorship was strictly via discounts and not direct funding, providing evidence of the sales made would settle the debate. Let’s see the actual impact this 'partnership' had on promoting Ghanaian jewelry abroad."

@mesh_kingly commented

"Does this Heritage Month promotion applies to everyone? If yes what are the discounts of the promotion? Secondly, we want to know the prices of jewelleries purchased and the respective discounts."

@TonyHodic also commented:

"There’s nothing wrong with GoldBod Jewellery Limited promoting jewellery through events, but many citizens would prefer partnerships that directly strengthen the economy like supporting local gold artisans/collaborating with Ghana Cocobod a key pillar of Ghana’s export sector."

What is Women of Valour about?

Women of Valour is a prominent storytelling and leadership platform founded by award-winning Ghanaian broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah.

The initiative is dedicated to highlighting and celebrating women who have overcome significant personal and social challenges through unique stories of courage and resilience.

It aims to inspire dialogue around courage, healing, and transformation while empowering women to confront their fears and reclaim their voices.

The platform brings together women from diverse backgrounds to share stories that reflect the lived realities of many women and girls, encouraging them to persevere.

Originally launched in Accra, Women of Valour has evolved into a cross-continental movement, with the 2025 event held in Paris. It is usually held around International Women’s Day.

This year’s event was held at the London Hilton on Park Lane on Saturday, March 8, 2026.

The event was attended by actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown, Serwaa Amihere, Oboubia Darko Opoku, the Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Zita Sarbah Benson, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, and a host of other prominent women from across Africa.

Council of State rep detained by GoldBod

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Gold Board had reportedly detained Council of State representative Dr Maxwell Nana Yaw Boakye over alleged gold transaction breaches.

The Herald reports that the popular gold aggregator is suspected of under-declaring gold quantities relative to funds received and allegedly diverting shipments.

The alleged detention comes days after GoldBod announced a compliance assessment of six gold trading firms under the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140).

