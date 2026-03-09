Some security service applicants have expressed concerns as the deadline for the release of aptitude test results approaches, highlighting anxiety over pending portal statuses

The government has announced that the publishing of aptitude test results will conclude on March 9, 2026, and only qualified applicants will proceed to the medical screening phase

Content creator Dora Esinam has urged applicants to take screenshots of their portal status, especially when marked “Qualified,” to ensure solid proof in case of technical challenges

Some Category C applicants have expressed growing concerns as their recruitment portal status continues to show “Pending,” even as the deadline for the release of aptitude test results approaches.

Some Category C applicants share worries as the deadline for releasing aptitude test results passes.

Commenting on a TikTok video shared by Ekow Kakra, several applicants detailed their frustrations over the delayed updates, highlighting the anxiety of not knowing whether they have qualified to proceed to the next phase.

While some candidates have received updates confirming either qualification or disqualification, others remain in limbo with only minutes to the official timeframe given for result publication.

The waiting period has heightened tension among applicants eager to continue in the internal security service recruitment process.

The unfolding situation has sparked widespread discussion online, with applicants using social media platforms to share experiences, seek advice, and express hope that their efforts will be recognised.

Dora Esinam encourages applicants with pending status

Meanwhile, respected content creator Dora Esinam has courted online attention with her recent post.

In one of her Facebook updates, she shared encouraging words with security service applicants, particularly Category A candidates, who are still awaiting their aptitude test results, with the deadline set to close today.

As a result, publication began on March 4, 2026, and many applicants have received updates confirming their status and whether they qualified for the next recruitment phase. Others, however, remain in anxious anticipation as their results continue to show “Pending,” fueling eagerness and uncertainty among the waiting candidates.

Dora Esinam's uplifting message to security service applicants inspires positivity amid an anxious wait for results.

In her trending Facebook post, Dora Esinam wrote a heartfelt message to applicants, emphasising patience and positivity:

Category A, that’s 📌📌A. NVTI/JHS/SPORTSMEN/OTHER CERTIFICATES.

Results are dropping today, and many people are already worried because their portal still shows ‘Pending.’ But let me ask you, is the day over yet?

🥰 Yes, waiting is never easy. It comes with mixed emotions the hope of success and the fear of failure. 😀🤔

📌 But instead of worrying yourself, why not hold on to the positive side of the story? ❣️

📌 My dear Amina, relax and give it a little more time. I truly appreciate everyone’s patience.

📌📌 It’s not easy to stay calm while others are already sharing testimonies, but remember every journey has its own timing.

📌📌❣️🤐 Just like a pregnant woman, every blessing needs its full term. Give your miracle the complete nine months to mature. When the time is right, your testimony will also arrive. Stay hopeful and keep the faith. 🙏✨ Akpe ❣️❣️🏇

Dora Esinam’s words have resonated widely online, reminding Category A applicants to stay calm and optimistic while awaiting their results.

Government revises schedule to release test results

This comes after the Ministry of Interior officially addressed growing concerns among applicants over the release of aptitude test results for Ghana’s security service recruitment exercise.

Following widespread frustration, the management of the recruitment exercise has issued a comprehensive timeline for the publication of results, bringing clarity to applicants nationwide.

The official press release from the facilitating state institution reads as follows:

"All applicants are to note that, from Wednesday, [March 4, 2026], the results and qualification status of all applicants who took the online test will be published on the applicant portal in the underlisted order.

"Successful applicants will be able to proceed to the Medical Screening phase of the recruitment process, which will be conducted only once for qualifying applicants, irrespective of the number of Agencies the applicant applied to."

The Ministry of Interior, under Mubarak Muntaka, announces new timelines for the release of aptitude test results for each category.

The breakdown of results by category is as follows:

Category A – March 4 and 5, 2026

Category B – March 6 and 7, 2026

Category C – March 8 and 9, 2026

Applicants who pass the aptitude test are expected to prepare for the Medical Screening Phase from March 16, 2026, at the various screening regions selected during the online application process.

This new schedule has clarified initial confusion, as the results will now be published in phases according to applicant category, ensuring a systematic and organised process.

Applicants urged to screenshot aptitude test results

