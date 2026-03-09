A popular Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, has shared a deep prophecy about the Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu

In a video, the man of God disclosed that the leader might run to Ghana due to the possibility of division that may arise in Nigeria

The prophecy has sparked massive reactions on social media as users thronged the comments section to share their opinions

Popular Ghanaian clergyman, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, has caused a massive stir on social media after he shared a doom prophecy about the Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in an interview on Accra FM, the founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, disclosed that there was a catalyst he was working on about Nigeria because, from what he saw in the spiritual realm, there might be division in the country.

According to Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, some citizens will go after Bola Tinubu and remove him from his position illegally, triggering the president to run to Ghana. He claimed that President John Dramani Mahama would save his life as he would offer him accommodation.

The man God added that some politicians in power would be involved in corrupt activities that would spike anger among citizens of Nigeria.

“Nigeria should take action immediately because some ministers will soon spend a huge sum of government money that will thrill everyone. The citizens will not accept it and will protest against it,” he stated.

Prophet Telvin further stated that there would be fight and death cases reported in Nigeria before and during that election, which is expected to take place in January 2027, due to a vision he had.

This came after the pastor recently made headlines after he released multiple prophecies during media appearances detailing future happenings involving the 2026 Iran war, also involving the US and Israel, the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and other global and national events.

Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei prophesying doom about Nigerian president Bola Tinubu below:

Prophet Telvin's prophecy about Ibrahim Traoré

On March 4, 2026, Prophet Telvin Sowah shared a doom prophecy about Burkina Faso leader, Ibrahim Traoré, during an interview on Accra FM.

The man of God detailed that he saw the leader being held captive as some black people believed to be terrorists, were recording him.

“Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso, I am seeing him in handcuffs and sitting in captivity. He's wearing a grey shirt, jeans, trousers, and slippers. And black people, like terrorists or whatever, are holding cameras and recording him. They're having his small boy, I don't know if it is his son,” he said.

“I also saw another woman, about 49 years old, I think a domestic worker or something. They took all of them and packaged them. There are also soldiers in military attire around. I can clearly see them, but I do not want to mention the name of the country they are from,” he added.

Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah giving the prophecy about Ibrahim Traoré below:

Reactions to Prophet Telvin's prophecy about Tinubu

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei’s prophecy about Tinubu.

Hazard wrote:

“This prophet is a very serious man, and so when he says something, I take it seriously.”

Whimzy Howto wrote:

“Man of God, I believe you, but Nigeria cannot be divided. What is in Nigeria currently is bigger than heaven and earth.”

Tiwa Lola wrote:

“My brother forget, insha Allah, nothing is going to happen in Nigeria. Nigeria would rather be the best in the world.”

Olagoke Hamid wrote:

“The truth is, our president sees things before it happens; better concentrate on seeing what would benefit your country.”

Prince Aladesanmi:

“This vision is for Ghana, not Nigeria. I swear to God, come back and call me names if it doesn't happen to Ghana.”

