The veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has signed the book of condolences in honour of the late Iranian Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The leader was reportedly killed on February 28, 2026, during joint military operations by the United States and Israel in their ongoing war

Kwesi Pratt Jnr’s tribute has sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians thronged the comments section to share their opinions

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Veteran Ghanaian journalist and General Secretary of the Socialist Movement of Ghana, Kwesi Pratt Jnr's, has signed the book of condolences to pay tribute to the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt, signs the book of condolences in honour of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Image credit: The Tribune, Daily Graphic

Source: Facebook

On Saturday, February 28, 2026, Iran was thrown into a state of mourning after news broke that the Iranian Leader had died at age 86.

According to official broadcasts in Tehran, Khamenei was killed during a large-scale offensive that struck strategic facilities, including areas believed to be central to Iran’s leadership structure.

Watch the Facebook post announcing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death:

Kwesi Pratt pays tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei

In viral posts on social media, Kwesi Pratt Jnr was reported to have visited the Iranian Embassy in Ghana to sign the book of condolence in honour of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The journalist's gesture symbolised solidarity and respect as the global community continues to mourn the powerful leader who made a strong impact in Iran's politics for decades.

By signing the book of condolence, Kwesi Pratt has joined many around the world to pay tribute to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, expressing sympathy to the people of Iran during this difficult time.

Watch the Facebook post of Kwesi Pratt Jnr signing the book of condolence:

Reactions to Kwesi Pratt Jnr's tribute

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Kwesi Pratt Jnr's tribute to Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali.

Haadu Abubakar wrote:

“I think the Iranian Embassy should open the book of condolence online through a link for those of us far away to sign. As it was done to Diago Jota by Liverpool FC. Thank you.”

Kwame Ato wrote:

“And the US embassy is secretly monitoring and sending its feedback to Trump. Eii, Ghana should better watch out because we don't want the US to think we are their enemy.”

Sally Gyimah wrote:

“When he was killing Iranians, he didn’t open his mouth, but now he has gone there signing whatever.”

Kofi Hagan wrote:

“Rest in peace, supreme leader, as your son continues your legacy.”

Abdul Rahaman wrote:

“He is a bold man who fears none and who believes in the truth and understands the plans of the Western world. God bless you, Sir. Rest in Peace old one. You refuse to bow before them, and that makes you a hero.”

Francis Gelli wrote:

“Why won't you travel to Iran to sign it there?”

Ghana's National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, mourns the Iranian Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Image credit: UGC & Iranian Religious Leader Press Office/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Ghana Chief Imam mourns Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, paid his tribute to the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as he expressed how saddened he was by the loss of lives in the evolving conflict.

He consequently called on all parties to respect national sovereignty, human dignity, and the sanctity of the holy month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Sharubutu described Ayatollah Khamenei as a devoted leader who combined commitment to his faith with public service.

Source: YEN.com.gh