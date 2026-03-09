A video of a Ghanaian woman voicing her displeasure over the high cost of electricity has got people talking on social media

This comes after she granted an interview detailing how the rapid depletion of prepaid credit was negatively impacting her

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared opinions on the disclosure made by the Ghanaian woman

A Ghanaian woman has expressed frustration over what she describes as the skyrocketing cost of electricity in recent times.

According to the woman, electricity bills have risen sharply to the point where she feels overwhelmed by the cost.

A Ghanaian woman complains about rising electricity bills despite unstable power supply. Photo credit: JoyNews/TikTok

She questioned how electricity could become more expensive at a time when the power supply remains unstable, and households continue to experience erratic outages.

The woman explained that she barely stays at home during the day while her two children are usually at school, meaning electricity usage in the house is minimal.

She added that the only appliance that runs consistently in her home is her refrigerator.

Providing further details, she said she previously spent about GH₵20 on electricity for an entire month.

However, within a short period, the cost has jumped to about GH₵120 despite using the same appliances.

She noted that the situation has become difficult to understand and has placed significant strain on her finances.

TikTok influencer decries fast-depleting electricity credits

TikTok content creator Sweet Kyerewaa has joined a growing number of Ghanaians voicing frustration over what they describe as excessive electricity charges by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Rising power costs continue to burden households across the country. Photo credit: Electricity Company of Ghana/Facebook

In a video shared on her TikTok page, the influencer openly expressed concern about the rapid depletion of prepaid credit on the newly installed electricity meters.

According to her, despite making conscious efforts to reduce consumption, her electricity units continue to run out at what she considers an alarming rate.

Kyerewaa explained that she has deliberately switched off her air conditioner and other high-energy-consuming appliances in a bid to conserve power.

Her public complaint adds to a wave of concerns from consumers across the country who have recently criticised what they describe as skyrocketing electricity costs and unusually fast meter readings.

Some users have questioned whether the new meters are accurately calibrated, while others believe the issue may be linked to broader tariff adjustments.

Calling for urgent intervention, Kyerewaa appealed to the appropriate authorities to treat the matter as a critical national concern.

She further criticised the portable electronic device attached to the newly installed meters, which consumers use to purchase and monitor prepaid electricity.

According to her, the gadget is unnecessarily bulky and frequently malfunctions, sometimes failing to respond during transactions.

She argued that beyond the issue of fast-draining units, the technical challenges associated with the device have compounded the frustration of many users.

She again urged regulators and power distributors to investigate the complaints thoroughly and provide clarity to consumers.

Her remarks have since sparked fresh debate online, with many sharing similar experiences and demanding greater transparency in electricity billing.

Reactions to woman's complain about electricity bills

Michael amoah898 said:

"Nana Yaa Jantuah says she buys her credits in bulk because the dollar rates have fallen."

Ashes Gh commented:

"How can you buy light Ghc15 and use it for the whole month."

Bansi GH noted:

"In my village in the North East region, we don't buy prepaid credits. We pay monthly and sometimes we pay far below what she is talking about."

Woman rants over ECG bills

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman had lashed out over soaring electricity costs, stressing how her household allegedly struggled with draining prepaid bills.

She detailed how her GH¢1,000 prepaid electricity credit dropped to GH¢240 in six days, despite turning off all appliances and leaving no gadgets running.

