Veteran Ghanaian actress Barbara Newton, popularly known for her role as Atwee in the Fresh Trouble TV series, has courted attention after a recent video of her in the UK surfaced on social media.

The actress, who relocated from her home country to the UK many years ago, has been inactive in the local movie industry in recent times.

Barbara Newton flaunts current look after resurfacing

In a TikTok video shared by UK-based Ghanaian actress, philanthropist, TV host, and radio presenter at Rainbow Radio UK, Adwoa Saah, on Sunday, February 8, 2026, she was spotted hanging out with Barbara Newton in the middle of the streets in London.

In the video, Atwee of Fresh Trouble TV series fame flashed a bright smile as she shared a friendly conversation with Adwoa during their encounter.

The veteran actress looked beautiful and different in her outfit, glasses, and baseball cap as Adwoa introduced her to her followers and highlighted her previous exploits in the Ghanaian movie industry.

The UK-based broadcaster praised Barbara for her impact on her and other Ghanaians who used to watch her shine on the silver screens years ago.

The Fresh Trouble TV series actress also opened up about her life in the UK and her numerous ventures after years out of the movie limelight.

Barbara's rare public appearance ignited positive reactions from the actress's numerous fans, who flooded the comments section of the social media post.

The TikTok video of Barbara Newton showing off her current look and life in the UK is below:

Who is veteran actress Barbara Newton?

Barbara Newton is a veteran Ghanaian actress, producer, and director who rose to prominence in the movie industry in the 2000s.

She received her training in acting from the University of Ghana in Legon, Accra, and has been involved in philanthropic activities and activism.

Barbara is well known for her role as Atwee in the popular series, Fresh Trouble, alongside renowned actors including the late Suzzy Williams, the late Mac Jordan Amartey, Eunice Banini, Helen Omaboe, Albert Kuvodu, Emmanuel Armah, Abusuapanin Judas, musician Samini, and many others.

Aside from the Fresh Trouble series, the actress has featured in other movie projects, including Circles, Den Times, Players Wives, and others.

Barbara also owns Janmay Productions Limited, a film production company.

Barbara Newton's public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nana Akua commented:

"Good to see her 😁. She looks so pretty. I was a kid when I used to watch her. I am in my late 30s, and see. You look beautiful, ma'am."

AmaNyarko McD wrote:

"Eii Atswei 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁, you’ve been missed, Barbie."

Fashion Fusion said:

"Ah 🤔, so you guys all dey Abrokyire, wow 🥰. This lady and Batman, now Samini, ei! No nonsense, lady. You blessed our screens and I'm glad you're looking good. 🥰"

Ama for a pretty reason commented:

"Fresh trouble Atswei babe."

