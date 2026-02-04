The police arrested some senior high school students from various second-cycle institutions in Accra for skipping classes

The students were dressed in their uniforms, but were reportedly at a place where they often meet instead of attending class

Social media users who saw the video thronged the comments section to share their views on the students being arrested

Several truant students from some senior high schools (SHS) in the Greater Accra Region were arrested by the Ghanaian police.

The students were from schools such as St Thomas Aquinas SHS and Labone SHS, and were reportedly punished accordingly.

Police arrest some truant SHS students in the Greater Accra region at their hideout, sparking reactions on social media.

The police discovered a secret hideout where these students, dressed in their various school uniforms, go instead of going to school.

This means the students dress up at home and make their parents or guardians believe they are going to school when they are headed elsewhere.

Reports suggested that the students regularly meet at this hideout, with a police officer confirming to their superior that they often chase the students away when they see them there.

The senior-most officers indicated that they would follow up with the schools to find out why the students were at a hideout during school hours, when they were supposed to be in class studying.

He added that they would take the details of the students.

"We will take their names, go to the school, and find out the reason they are here [at the hideout]."

Reactions to police arresting truant SHS students

Reactions to the video:

@1harrismadeit said:

"Your parents sent you to school to go and learn, you run away from school to a secret hide out? Are you crazy??"

@Nwinks6 wrote:

"They should lash them very well; these same people will beat up their teachers for making sure they don’t cheat at the exam hall. Some too will come online and say Kotoka killed Nkrumah."

@Chuckliss_ said:

"And Labone Senior High School students."

@LexaMensa wrote:

"Eish they’d be lashed at home. Paaaanh."

@wollongong23 said:

"I can swear that most of these kids are Zongo kids. Smh."

Four Wa Technical Institute students are in police custody after violent disturbances at the school in November 2025.

Police arrest four students after violent incident

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the police had arrested four students of the Wa Technical Institute in the Upper West Region, after violent disturbances at the school.

The riots on November 23, 2025, led to significant damage to the school's property, including vehicles and windows.

The chaos was sparked when the students resisted internal disciplinary measures after a routine enforcement of school regulations on unauthorised uniforms and mobile phones.

Police arrest suspects at Kade SHTS

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that five students were arrested for assaulting a Kade Senior High Technical School teacher in October 2025.

Michael Quayson had earned a reputation as a disciplinarian and was reportedly attacked for refusing to allow cheating during end-year examinations.

President John Mahama was on record condemning violence against teachers and had demanded more accountability in the education system.

