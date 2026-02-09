Nigerian influencer Enioluwa alarmed fans after he fainted and was rushed to hospital during a movie stunt, with a viral set video showing him fall from a wooden pole and writhe in pain

The incident reportedly happened while he was filming an action scene, as other actors looked on before he was taken away for medical attention

His health scare came just days after Nollywood star Destiny Etiko disclosed that she collapsed from exhaustion, warning fans about the dangers of ignoring rest while chasing nonstop work

In a video shared by Gossip Mill TV on Instagram on February 8, 2026, the influencer was seen on a movie set taking part in some stunts.

He was seen climbing a wooden pole as part of the movie, with several other actors also participating in the same stunt.

Unfortunately during his time to climb, Enioluwa could not descend safely and fell from a height.

He writhed on the ground in pain before being transported to the hospital, according to the popular Nigerian blog.

"Just in: Eni reportedly rushed to the hospital after this happened while on set shooting, I hope he is okay," Gossip Mill TV wrote.

Destiny Etiko opens up on death scare

Enioluwa’s health scare occurred a few days after Nollywood superstar, Destiny Etiko, recounted a similar health scare she suffered.

During a live interaction with fans on February 5, 2026. The actress noted that she had been working nonstop for a while when the incident occurred.

She said that before she collapsed, she had been feeling unwell but continuously ignored it to continue working as she had projects to complete.

The actress said that eventually, she went to a GT Bank to transact some business when she collapsed and had to be rushed to the hospital.

“I could not talk. The security man at the bank and a teller came to check on me. They asked me questions, but I could not respond. They carried me to my car, I couldn’t even drive, they had to drive my car for me,” she said.

