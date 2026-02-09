Pharmacist and content creator Dr Amoakowaa Sarfo Mensah has passed away, leaving family and friends in a state of mourning

The news of the late YouTube health content creator's untimely death emerged on social media on Sunday, February 8, 2026

The untimely death of the late Dr Amoakowaa Sarfo Mensah has evoked sad reactions from many Ghanaians, including netizens

Dr Amoakowaa Sarfo Mensah, a young Ghanaian content creator and pharmacist, has reportedly passed away.

The news of the young graduate from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was announced by her close friend and Women in STEM advocate Jessica Nana Adjoa Asamoah on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

In a quoted tweet on X (formerly Twitter), the brokenhearted mental health and self-development advocate expressed sadness as she called on the deceased to answer her text messages.

She wrote:

"You better wake up and reply my texts oh? Madam."

The X post announcing Amoakowaa Sarfo Mensah's death is below:

What happened to Dr Amoakowaa Sarfo Mensah?

The exact circumstances of Amoakowaa Sarfo Mensah's untimely demise remain unknown, with some netizens speculating that she had been battling with an illness.

The content creator, who regularly appeared on Accra-based media station Joy News, had been inactive on social media for a few months, with her last post being shared on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

Watsuptek, a new media platform affiliated with the late pharmacist's alma mater, KNUST, also announced the tragic news on their official X (formerly Twitter) page on Monday, February 9, 2026.

The platform also offered its thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the late Amoakowaa as they grieved over her untimely demise.

They wrote:

"With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Dr (Pharm) Amoakowaa Sarfo Mensah into the bosom of God. Dr Amoakowaa was a member of the PharmD Class of 2024. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this most difficult moment."

The X post mourning the demise of Dr Amoakowaa Sarfo Mensah is below:

Who was Dr Amoakowaa Sarfo Mensah?

According to her LinkedIn page, Dr Amoakowaa Sarfo Mensah, popularly known as Dr Amoaky, was a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) graduate from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in 2024.

She also completed her secondary education at Wesley Girls' High School (WGHS), a prestigious all-female institution based in Cape Coast in the Central region of Ghana.

She was also the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Avika White, a non-profit organisation committed to creating lasting impact and solutions in health, education, food security, environment, economic growth and legal aid.

Amoakowaa Sarfo Mensah was also a content creator who operated the Pharmatips with Dr. Amoaky YouTube channel, where she regularly educated viewers on various health topics.

She regularly appeared on Multimedia Group Limited's (MGL) Joy News and Adom FM to advise Ghanaians on some harmful health practices.

The YouTube video of the late Dr Amoakowaa Sarfo Mensah speaking on Joy News is below:

The photos of the late Dr Amoakowaa Sarfo from her graduation ceremony are in the X post below:

Amoakowaa Sarfo Mensah's death stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Abuugamaraj commented:

"I woke up to the sad news that my friend from Junior High, Dr Amoakowaa, has passed. May her lovely soul rest in peace."

BeaHayford wrote:

"I still can’t believe it. Just a few days ago, you came to mind because it was your birthday. Amoaky, this is so painful. It hurts deeply. Life can be so unfair sometimes. I pray you rest well."

IamVerlardean said:

"Congratulations has turned to Rest in peace. Herh Ewiase ben koraa nie."

Ghanaian lecturer Dr Sitsofe Kang-Milung passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian lecturer Dr Sitsofe Kang-Milung passed away on Friday, February 6, 2026.

The deceased's friends and family announced the tragic news in emotional social media posts.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to grieve over the loss of Dr Sitsofe Kang-Milung.

