The girls' dormitory of the Northern School of Business (NOBISCO) was gutted by fire on Wednesday, January 28, 2026

The students were in class when the fire started, so there were no injuries recorded, only that the fire caused extensive damage

The Northern REGSEC asked the affected students to go home and gave a schedule to return to school

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Fire gutted the girls' dormitory of the Northern School of Business (NOBISCO) in the afternoon of Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

The affected storey-building accommodates students from four houses — Aggrey, Arthur, Ali, and Gbewaa. The dormitories were completely destroyed by the inferno.

Fire guts NOBISCO's girls' dormitory, 900 students sent home. Photo credit: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie

Source: Facebook

At the time the fire started, the students were in class, and therefore no injury was recorded. However, reports suggest that some of the students attempted to rush back to salvage their belongings as the fire continued to spread.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) reported promptly to douse the fire. However, the firefighters battled the flames for several hours before eventually bringing it under control.

Even though no casualty was recorded, the inferno caused extensive damage, destroying beds, mattresses, books, uniforms, and other personal effects.

Many of the affected students were left distressed and without accommodation.

REGSEC partially closes down NOBISCO

After the assessment of the fire incident, the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC), led by Regional Minister Alhaji Ali Adolf John, ordered the partial closure of the second-cycle institution.

The Minister asked the students to go home and explained that they had put in place a phased plan for the student body.

"Looking at the circumstances surrounding us, we have no option but to ask all second-year students to go home," he stated.

"Third-year students who are heavily affected will also go home. The remaining third-year students will be moved into the second-year dormitory."

Alhaji Ali Adolf John gave the students specific dates to return for studies to continue.

"Third-year students will return by Sunday (February 1, 2026). The rest of you will return on the 8th of February."

The directive is to manage the accommodation challenges that would arise due to the fire and trauma while authorities plan remediation.

The school authorities and regional officials now have to develop a relocation plan, investigate the cause of the fire and prepare for the students' phased return.

Source: YEN.com.gh