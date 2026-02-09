Ghanaians have lashed out at Rev Obofour after he seemingly ignored his wife, Queen Ciara, in a loved-up video

In the video, the Man of God was glued to his phone while Bofowaa tried to share a romantic moment with him

This came amid rumours that her marriage was in a mess, as her husband is allegedly having an extramarital affair

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaians on social media have blasted the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev Obofour, after he appeared to be ignoring his wife in a recent video amid his side chick saga.

Social media users lash out at Rev Obofour for ignoring Queen Ciara in a loved-up video. Image credit: @ Serwaa Kyeretwie, @maamesika

Source: Facebook

Maame Sika sparks dating rumour with Obofour

On Sunday, February 1, 2026, Maame Sika sparked massive reactions on social media after she took to her page to drop a message for Rev. Obofour, who was celebrating his birthday.

In a reshared post by the Instagram blogger Hiz Sarponaah Official, the Chief Executive Officer of the East Legon-based food joint, Oseikrom Aduanepa, shared a controversial photo of herself with the pastor.

"Happy birthday, His Royal Majesty. None like you. You are whatever you think you are," she wrote in the caption.

In a follow-up post, Maame Sika referred to herself as 'Sofo Maame', translated as 'pastor's wife' in English. She also shared a video of herself, alongside a photo of Rev. Obofour in his church preaching.

Obofour and Ciara debunk side chick rumour

Amid the allegations of Rev Obofour having an extramarital affair, a TikTok video of the man of God interacting with the spiritual leader, Ajagurajah, went viral.

In the video, Queen Ciara stated emphatically that she was the only lady in the life of her husband. She further spoke about the lavish gifts her husband had given her over their 16 years of marriage, which proves that she was the one he loved

Bofowaa controversially asked her husband to affirm his love for her, after which they shared a romantic moment, triggering Ajagurajah to admire the bond they shared.

Ciara and Obofour's controversial video sparks reactions

In a new post that has generated heated debate on social media, Queen Ciara shared a romantic moment with her husband, but unfortunately, social media users spotted an awkward scene that triggered massive reactions.

In the video, Queen Ciara's head is seen on the lap of her husband while she rubbed her hand on his chest with Nigerian singer CKay's song ‘Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah) being played in the background.

Unfortunately, Rev Obofour was seen glued to his phone, with netizens accusing him of ignoring Queen Ciara completely. The nonchalant behaviour of the man of God triggered observers to jab him.

Watch the TikTok video of Queen Ciara and Rev Obofour below:

Reactions to Ciara and Obofour's controversial video

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Chrisky wrote:

“When a man starts cheating, huh, you will see, he changes emotionally. It is not easy.”

Juicy Pome wrote:

“The fact that he's minding his business, hmm. I'm shy with 99 others for Madam Legal.”

Deborah wrote:

“See how he’s busy watching his phone, aww, women. Mercy oh lord.”

Jennifer wrote:

“You are happy snapping with him, and he’s busy chatting with another person.”

Sampson wrote:

“He is not concerned about what you are doing; he is just doing his own thing on his phone. Eii men.”

Shaker wrote:

“Women should learn ooo. Our men don't post us on social media, but we post them to put pressure on others. We are just worrying ourselves. Women should love themselves first.”

Watch the TikTok video of Rev Obofour blasting a fan for questioning him about his relationship rumour:

Rev Obofour and Queen Ciara debunks his dating rumour with Maame Sika. Image credit:@ Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

Rev Obofour blasts fan over Maame Sika

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on how Rev Obofour angrily jabbed a fan who stormed his TikTok Live section to question him about his rumoured affair with Maame Sika.

The man of God rained insults on the fan in question and warned her not to ask him such a question again.

He further asked her to keep herself busy rather than going around talking about others' marriage issues.

Source: YEN.com.gh