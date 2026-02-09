Two adventurers who set out to travel from London, UK, to Ghana have finally arrived, completing a journey of more than 8,000 miles in 64 days

The two ladies plan to continue their journey from Ghana back to London by road, using the opportunity to explore the beauty of the African continent

Alana and Scarlett are making their journey in a 22-year-old red Nissan Primastar, which they have lovingly nicknamed “Rossie"

Alana and Scarlett, two travelers who began an adventurous journey from the United Kingdom to Ghana earlier this year, have arrived in Ekabaku in the Jomoro District of the Western Region.

Known for their passion for adventure, the duo shares their challenges, cultural experiences, and fun moments on Instagram and TikTok as they travel more than 8,000 kilometers from the Europe to West Africa.

Alana and Scarlett arrive in Ghana after a thrilling 8,000-mile journey from London. Photo credit: adventurewithscarlett/TikTok

The ladies are not the first adventurers to undertake such a daring journey, however, what makes their story remarkable is their decision to continue the journey back to London by road, possibly taking a different route.

The journey from London to Ekabaku and back to London is estimated to be more than 15,000km long, approximately 9,200 miles.

Describing the thrill and adventure of their journey so far, Scarlett explained that it took them 64 days to reach Ghana. Along the way, they traveled through France, Spain, Morocco, Mauritania, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, and Côte d’Ivoire before arriving in Ghana.

She said she was particularly enthused by the beaches along the Ghanaian coast and felt safe throughout her stay in the country. She said:

"We made it to Ghana and it is a miracle our old girl made it. This beach in Ghana is beautiful peace and has dozens of meters of calm shallow water, which means I can relax and read a book without being drowned."

The duo’s route took them through more than eight countries in an unforgettable adventure. Photo credit: adventurewithscarlett/Instagram

"A dramatic change from the vicious waves in the Ivory Coast. There is also a safe camp site where we feel safe enough to sleep with the doors open. Waking up on the beach feels like a movie. It feels great to be in a country where English is spoken because we can finally connect better with locals."

Preparing for the journey

Before embarking on the daring journey, Scarlett explained that she and her partner had taken some months off work to make the necessary preparations for the journey.

This included taking the family’s twenty-two-year-old Nissan Primastar van, nicknamed Rossie, to the mechanic for fine-tuning in preparation for the journey.

In previous vlogs, she opened up about having to take on several jobs to raise enough money to fund their adventure.

According to Scarlett, they have had to rely on AI tools several times to help them fix broken parts of their truck, especially in situations where there is no help in sight.

The journey, she explains, has opened her eyes to a lot of untold stories about Africa.

Reaction to Scarlett and Alana's adventure

Ardent followers of the two adventurers shared their thoughts with the duo in the comments section. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Maamtee commented:

"Welcome! Akwaaba! Oobakɛ!"

ErskineSam said:

"I was surprised to hear you say the waves were more vicious in Cote D'Ivoire than Ghana. I have swam in both countries beaches and I prefer the beach in Assinie-Mafia in Cote D'Ivoire."

Tesla Jnr noted:

"So happy for you. Welcome to the motherland."

