The football world can now heave a sigh of relief as the Afghanistan women's national football team have been granted asylum in Portugal

Their lives became endangered after the Taliban took control of Kabul, the country capital about a month ago

The football stars can now achieve all of their plans when they are done playing football in the nearest future

Portugal is now the new home for the Afghanistan women's national team following a rescue operation that saw them evacuated from their country.

Their welfare became a source of concern to many after the Taliban took over the capital city in Kabul - a development that troubled the heart of many.

Shabnam Mobarez, captain of the team, who is based in the United States also made a call to the world football body, FIFA, to come to the aid of her teammates.

Afghanistan women's national football team stars arriving at the Pakistan Football Federation on September 15. Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP

Sources reveal that the rescue operation was conducted by several intelligence agencies before they finally gets a place they can call home.

According to reports published on First Post, the ladies on the national team were roaming the country for weeks waiting for a breakthrough from somewhere.

The publication also reveals that some of them already nurse their ambition outside of football as one wants to be a doctor, another a movie producer, others engineers. All dream of growing up to be professional football players.

And the chance to achieve the dream came on Sunday, September 19 as a charter flight would carry the girls and their families from Afghanistan — to where they didn't know. The buses that would take them to the airport were already on their way.

How Shabnam Mobarez called on FIFA, others to rescue her teammates

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Shabnam Mobarez has called on the world football governing body FIFA to come to the rescue of some of her teammates who might be in danger.

The 25-year-old midfielder made the SOS call after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul earlier this week.

Many of the women's footballers have gone into hiding due to the recent development in the South Asia country, while the future of Afghan women remains uncertain.

