In his absence, David de Gea and Tom Heaton have been responsible for United's goalkeeping duties

With De Gea currently enjoying a fine run of form, it is unlikely Henderson will overthrow him as Red Devils' first choice keeper

Dean Henderson is reportedly keen to leave Man United ahead of the January transfer window.

Dean Henderson had a slow start to the new season as he has been struggling with COVID-19. Photo: Getty Images.

It is believed Henderson's decision to push for an exit comes after his dream to establish himself as United's No.1 backfired.

According to SunSport, the Englishman was in line to become the Red Devils' first-choice goalkeeper ahead of veteran David de Gea.

However, a long COVID-19 battle just weeks into the new season has seen him sidelined and unable to make even the bench.

His first time in action for United this term came on Wednesday, September 22, when he started between the sticks against West Ham during the third round of the Carabao Cup.

However, before then, De Gea, who has been in spectacular shape has been manning the net, with Tom Heaton deputising him.

Reports now suggest Henderson is prepared to leave Old Trafford on loan in January as he bids to establish himself as a regular.

The shot-stopper has been at the Theatre of Dreams since he was 14 and enjoyed two successful loan spells at Sheffield United.

He returned at the Manchester-based club last summer, swapping roles with De Gea on a number of occasions.

It was suggested at the time he stood a better chance of succeeding his Spaniard teammate but has struggled to nail a first-team place.

It now remains to be seen if he will make the squad that will face Aston Villa this weekend in the Premier League.

