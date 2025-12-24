Famous Ghanaian TikTok content creator McBliss cautioned fans about fake accounts impersonating him online

He used his official TikTok account to share the announcement, holding a white egg to emphasise the seriousness

Social media users flocked to the comments section, sharing their thoughts and expressing support

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

One of Ghana’s popular TikTok creators, @_greatmcbliss, has issued a stern warning to fans about impersonators targeting social media users.

Ghanaian TikTok content creator, McBliss, narrates narrowly escaping arrest after a reported scam incident on TikTok. Image credit: _greatmcbliss/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The content creator recounted a harrowing experience where he was briefly picked up by the Ghana Police Service over a report concerning an account claiming to be his, allegedly duping someone out of GHC5,000.

In a video posted earlier on TikTok, McBliss explained that intensive investigations revealed the account was fake and not linked to him.

To demonstrate the gravity of the situation in traditional Ghanaian symbolism, he held a white egg while addressing his followers.

“This is dangerous. I urge everyone behind these fake accounts to stop immediately,” he emphasised, his tone firm and sincere.

Reactions to McBliss warning against fake accounts

The concerned content creator, upon sharing his accounts with the Ghana Police, have gannered some reactions online. Details of what Ghanaians had to say are below.

Kuami Michaels wrote:

"I've been a victim oo bro."

Abu Maame🦋🌹❤️💚 wrote:

"The same happened to me, they said I should send 200 cedis before they send my dare🥰."

Phreda rhymes ♥️♥️🌹 shared:

"Yes, my dear, it is very true one is even charting me now, I just block him, that’s very true, paa."

Watch the TikTok video below.

McBrown cautions fans against fake accounts

Star actress Nana Ama McBrown has excited many fans with a new dance video despite her recent fifth surgery on her right arm.

Popular actress Nana Ama McBrown cautions her fanbase against fake social media accounts impersonating her as she continues her recovery after undergoing surgery.

Source: Instagram

McBrown via her TikTok account shared a video performing one of dancehall musician Stonebwoy's top-charting songs, Susuka, off his Torcher album which features young rapper Yaw Tog and musician Beeztrap KOTM.

In the comment section of the video, Mrs McBrown Mensah highlighted the importance of her fans being vigilant on social media about accounts impersonating her.

"Beware of SCAMMERS. Beware of SCAMMERS. Beware of SCAMMERS."

The star actress advised her fans to take note of how her name is spelt on her official TikTok handle to avoid getting duped.

She listed her official handles across various social media platforms and tagged them. The celebrated actor also enlightened her fans that she had two TikTok accounts: one personal and the other designed for work purposes.

"Check the Spellings. My Snapchat @iamamanmcbrown. My Instagram @Iamamamcbrown. My Personal TikTok @iamamamcbrowngh. My Working TikTok @Officialiamamamcbrowngh"

In the concluding parts of her message, Mrs McBrown Mensah noted that she has a Facebook account but did not have an X account and warned fans to tread carefully with accounts on X impersonating her.

"My Facebook Official Nana McBrown. I have No X (Twitter). Beware of SCAMMERS. Beware of SCAMMERS. That's All #HerExcellency @yawtogyt #Brimm"

Nana Ama McBrown dazzles in stylish outfits. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

McBrown tastes plantain ice cream

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown captured the attention of fans with a unique food experience.

The host of McBrown's Kitchen was seen trying plantain-flavoured ice cream for the very first time. Judging by her reaction, the star thoroughly enjoyed the unusual but tasty treat, much to the delightment of her fans.

The video sparked lively conversations on social media, with many admirers praising her glowing beauty and playful love for food. Others hailed her for being adventurous and staying open to trying new things.

Source: YEN.com.gh