Ebo Noah has got people talking in the wake of a new interview he granted regarding his vision and mission

He stated that his decision to begin building Arks, due to the vision he had, seriously affected his relationship with his family

People who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the latest remarks made by Ebo Noah

Ebo Noah, the Ghanaian man who rose to fame due to his decision to build Biblical Arks based on a vision he had, got many people emotional in the wake of his latest interview.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Lizmedia, Ebo Noah rubbished claims held by some persons that he had lost his sanity, hence the decision to embark on this venture.

Quizzed by the interviewer about whether his quest to build Arks based on the vision had affected his relationship with his family, the young man responded affirmatively.

He said his love life had even been negatively impacted in the wake of this.

"People are saying that I am mad. Even my girlfriend, my mom, and my family members are saying different things; they are insulting me."

Regardless of this, Ebo Noah says he remains focused on his mission.

He has been trending for months after announcing he was building ten Arks following a vision God showed him about the pending destruction of the world caused by floods.

In this vein, he was constructing 10 Arks, which he claimed could accommodate millions of people.

Reactions to Ebo Noah's Ark

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on the venture embarked upon by Ebo Noah.

@UchihaGh stated:

"Ebo Noah has already been disproved online. Those who are actually building the boats have come out with the truth. They're all in Elmina. Watching this episode because of Avraham, and because I love the channel. Keep it up."

@ChairmanPaineCSFAfrica added:

"The way Ebo Noah has been trending in all of West Africa... many Ivorians and Togolese want to come and visit him ooooo."

@sampsonahorsu7835 said:

"I have one question for Ebo Noah... he said the year was not revealed to him, it could be this year, next year, the next two years, or in the years to come. My question to him is, will he be building an Ark every year since he is not certain about the year, or what?"

@MavisOwireduahTwumasi opined:

"Elmina community should use this opportunity to create a tourism site. They will get money, paaapa. And they have to pay this man for his good work. Now he is global ooo. Great idea."

