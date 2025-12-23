Renowned Ghanaian singer Kelvynboy has sustained an injury following an accident in Accra at an unknown date

Popular Ghanaian musician and songwriter Kelvin Brown, popularly known as Kelvynboy, has been involved in an accident.

Kelvynboy fractures his ankle after surviving a near-fatal accident.

On Tuesday, December 23, 2025, singer Kelvynboy took to his official Facebook page to share a video of himself in a wheelchair at a local medical facility.

In the videos, the afrobeats singer's leg was heavily bandaged after a health professional pushed his wheelchair from behind and a CT scan of his leg.

The former Burniton Music Group (BMG) signee noted that he sustained a fractured ankle injury and narrated the accident that happened at the Centre Point Mall in Accra a few days ago.

What happened to Kelvynboy?

Kelvynboy explained that he suffered the injury after almost being hit by a car whose driver lost control while reversing at the back of the mall. He noted that the intervention of his two close friends saved him from death.

The Mea hitmaker also expressed his gratitude to God for saving his life from the scary incident.

He wrote:

"A few days ago, God saved me from what would have been the most tragic news all year for me and my people. A driver reversing lost control, heading for me at the sidewalk of the very back of Center Point Mall."

"God saved me through 2 of my guys who saw it fast and reacted quickly enough, but the accident left me with a fractured ankle. Give thanks for life still."

Kelvynboy apologised to promoters and fans of events he had missed due to his fractured ankle. He urged the promoters to hold a meeting with his management team to schedule new dates for their events.

Veteran Ghanaian musician Michael Adangba appeals for prayers after being involved in a serious car accident.

The singer also noted that he was preparing to recover from his injury to perform at the remaining events he has already been booked to perform at before the end of the year.

Kelvynboy added that he would still show up for the musical events even if he continues to rely on crutches for assistance to walk.

He wrote:

"To promoters, whose shows I have missed, my sincerest apologies to you and most importantly the fans. Kindly coordinate with management to fix new dates."

"And to the few ones ahead before the end of the year. I am racing against time. I will be there (with Crutches if need be) to rave. Nothing's going to stop us now! Stay safe, always be thankful for life."

The Facebook post of Kelvynboy speaking about his accident is below:

Reactions to Kelvynboy's accident

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Accra Guyy commented:

"Wish you a quick recovery. Grateful to God for your life."

SpijoeBut Assan said:

"Grateful for your life, super. Speedy recovery too, but I think it is high time you avoid that area (ATOMIC roundabout). Sometime ago, you had a police incident at that same area."

Canny Swanzy wrote:

"Forget about the shows for now and get healed before, bro."

Michael Adangba involved in car crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Adangba was involved in a car crash on the streets late in the evening.

The veteran highlife singer shared photos of the wreckage of the Kia Optima mid-size Sedan from the accident scene.

Michael Adangba also appealed to his fans to pray for him as he recovered from the injuries he sustained from the accident.

